AHPIS Seeks Comments on Petitions to Deregulate Certain Products Developed Using Genetic Engineering
Monday, March 2, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In February 2026, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) published several petitions seeking a determination of nonregulated status for products developed using genetic engineering. Each petition states that the information provided indicates that the product is unlikely to pose a plant pest risk and therefore should not be regulated. In each case, APHIS prepared a draft plant pest risk assessment (PPRA) to assess the plant pest risk of the organism. APHIS’s draft PPRAs compared the pest risk posed by the product with that of the nonmodified variety from which it was derived. The draft PPRAs conclude that the products are unlikely to pose an increased plant pest risk compared to the nonmodified plant. The petitions received include:

  • Soil Culture Solutions, LLC seeking a determination of nonregulated status for CarriCea Carrizo citrange rootstock developed using genetic engineering for improved resistance to citrus greening disease (also known as Huanglongbing or HLB). 91 Fed. Reg. 6180. Comments are due April 13, 2026.
  • USDA’s Agricultural Research Service seeking a determination of nonregulated status for T1190 apple (Malus x domestica) developed using genetic engineering to promote early and near-continuous flowering. 91 Fed. Reg. 6181. Comments are due April 13, 2026.
  • Ball Horticultural Company seeking a determination of nonregulated status for African marigold (Tagetes erecta) event pBALL123-022-BE113 developed using genetic engineering to produce red flower petals. 91 Fed. Reg. 6179. Comments are due April 13, 2026.
  • Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc. seeking a determination of nonregulated status for DP-910521-2 maize (corn) developed using genetic engineering to express the Cry1B.34 protein for control of certain susceptible lepidopteran pests, the phosphinothricin acetyltransferase protein for tolerance to glufosinate-ammonium herbicides, and the phosphomannose isomerase protein used as a selectable marker. 91 Fed. Reg. 7422. Comments are due April 20, 2026.
  • Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc. seeking a determination of nonregulated status for DAS-01131-3 maize (corn) developed using genetic engineering to produce the Cry1Da2 protein for protection against certain susceptible lepidopteran pests and the DGT-28 EPSPS protein for tolerance to glyphosate herbicide. 91 Fed. Reg. 7422. Comments are due April 20, 2026.
  • Syngenta Seeds, LLC. seeking a determination of nonregulated status for MZIR260 maize (Zea mays L.) developed using genetic engineering to provide control of fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) and express the phosphomannose isomerase protein used as a selectable marker. 91 Fed. Reg. 7423. Comments are due April 20, 2026.
  • Bayer U.S.-Crop Science seeking a determination of nonregulated status for MON 94637 Lepidopteran-protected Soybean (Glycine max) developed using genetic engineering to express two insecticidal proteins to protect against feeding damage caused by target lepidopteran pests. 91 Fed. Reg. 7421. Comments are due April 20, 2026.

After each comment period closes, APHIS will review and evaluate any information submitted and any other relevant information. Based upon available information, APHIS will respond to the petitioner either approving or denying the petition. APHIS will post its regulatory determination on its website and publish a notice of availability in the Federal Register.

©2026 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

New Mexico Revises Proposed Labeling Requirements for Second Time; NMEIB Hearing Enters Second Day
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
New Mexico Legislature Passes Joint Memorial Calling for NMED to Report on Whether Fluoropolymer Exemption Should Be Retained in PFAS Act
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Precision Matters- What the Olympic “PFAS Ban” Gets Right — and Wrong
by: L. Claire Hansen , Carla N. Hutton
Treasury Department and IRS Issue Proposed Rule Regarding Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, Will Hold Public Hearing on May 28, 2026
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Defra’s PFAS Plan Includes Addressing PFAS Through Chemical Regulatory Actions
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
EPA Announces PFAS Coordinating Group
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
NSF Will Establish National Quantum and Nanotechnology Research Infrastructure; Letters of Intent Are Due March 16, 2026
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Austrian Academy of Sciences Publishes NanoTrust Dossier on OELs for Nanomaterials
by: Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. , Carla N. Hutton
The Coalition for Chemical Innovations Offers Four Principles to Guide Congress’s Efforts to Modernize TSCA
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Canada Fines Cosmetics Company for Violating CEPA, Including Failing to Submit a Significant New Activity Notification
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
What the Proposed TSCA Amendments Signal about Chemical Policy in the Next Congress
by: James V. Aidala , L. Claire Hansen
NSCEB Fact Sheet Offers Biotechnology Solutions for Critical Minerals
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
All Things Chemical- 2026 Forecast: TSCA Reform Developments — A Conversation with Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. and Ryan N. Schmit [Podcast]
by: Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 