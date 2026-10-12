For the past several years, much of the conversation around generative artificial intelligence has centered on what AI can produce: text, summaries, research, and analysis. Agentic AI changes the conversation by moving beyond generating information to taking action.

An AI agent can access applications, systems, and data sources and execute a series of tasks with limited human intervention. It might retrieve information from one system, make a decision, and initiate an action in another. That autonomy is what makes agentic AI so promising. It is also what makes it a fundamentally different cybersecurity challenge.

Organizations considering agentic AI, therefore, cannot ask only whether the technology works as intended. They must also ask what happens when it does not.

From Generating Information to Taking Action

With a conventional generative AI tool used as a standalone assistant, the human user generally remains an important control point. Known as human-in-the-loop, a person submits a prompt, receives an output, reviews it, and decides what to do next.

Agentic AI, however, can remove some of those checkpoints. An agent may be authorized to plan and execute a multistep process across multiple applications without waiting for a person to approve every action.

Every system an agent can access, every credential it can use, every data source it can query, and every action it can execute expands the potential attack surface. That said, the risk does not arise solely from the number of connections. Because an agent’s behavior may be influenced by the instructions and information it receives, malicious content, flawed outputs, or unexpected conditions could cause it to use legitimate access in unintended ways.

This is not a theoretical concern. Security researchers have already demonstrated what are known as “prompt injection” attacks in which hidden instructions embedded in a document, email, web page, or calendar invite are written to be invisible to a human reader and followed by the agent as though they were legitimate commands. An agent reviewing an inbox, a set of discovery documents, or an intake form could encounter planted language directing it to forward a file, alter a record, or approve a transaction without stealing a credential or exploiting a software vulnerability. The agent’s own legitimate access becomes the attack vector.

Traditional cybersecurity programs are generally built around controlling access by human users and conventional applications. Organizations establish identities, grant permissions, authenticate users, restrict access, and monitor activity. Agentic AI complicates that model because an authorized agent can potentially perform many actions across multiple systems at machine speed.

The question is no longer, "Should this user have access?" Organizations must ask, "What should this agent be allowed to do with that access, and under what circumstances and on whose behalf?” Just as importantly, how will they detect and stop the agent if its behavior deviates from what they intended?

When Legitimate Access Creates Risk

One of the more difficult aspects of securing agentic AI is that harmful activity can occur through access that the agent was legitimately granted.

Imagine an agent that legitimately has access to a document repository, an email system, and a customer relationship management platform. Each permission may be justified by the business process the agent performs. But combining those permissions gives the agent the ability to retrieve sensitive information from one environment and use it to take action in another.

A poorly configured agent might disclose information to the wrong recipient, alter a record it should only have read, or trigger an action based on incomplete information. A compromised agent could potentially use legitimate credentials and authorized connections to move across systems in ways that are difficult to distinguish from normal activity. Again, this type of issue is not theoretical but something that can be found in the news at a growing frequency.

The risk grows as autonomy grows. An agent that can only retrieve information presents one level of risk. An agent that can retrieve information, modify records, send communications, and initiate business processes presents another.

This is why organizations should resist treating an AI agent as simply another software application. Its risk profile depends not only on what systems it touches but on the cumulative authority it has across those systems.

A Small Error Can Become an Operational Problem

Autonomy also changes the potential speed and scale of a technology failure.

A human employee’s incorrect action may be identified and interrupted before it spreads. An automated agent, however, can repeat an incorrect action rapidly and at scale before someone recognizes the problem.

If an agent receives incorrect information, misunderstands an instruction, or encounters a scenario its designers did not anticipate, it may continue executing a workflow based on a flawed premise. Depending on its permissions, the result could include altered or deleted data, unauthorized communications, interrupted processes, or disruption to a critical system.

The point is not that agentic AI will inevitably "go rogue" and behave unpredictably. It is that organizations must design with the expectation that, at some point, an autonomous process will produce unintended results.

Cybersecurity has long relied on the principle that systems will eventually fail and credentials may eventually be compromised. Agentic AI should be approached with the same assumption. The objective is to control the blast radius by limiting the consequences when something goes wrong.

Guardrails Need to Come Before Autonomy

Organizations should establish security requirements before an agent receives access to production systems, sensitive data, or the ability to take consequential actions. Adding controls after deployment is far more difficult than designing them into the architecture from the beginning.

The principle of least privilege is a useful starting point. An agent should receive only the permissions required to perform its defined task. If an agent needs to read a database, that does not necessarily mean it should be able to modify it. If it needs access to one category of records, it should not automatically receive access to the entire repository. In practice, this means issuing the agent its own scoped, if possible, time-limited credentials for each task rather than letting it operate under a broad, standing login such as an employee’s own system access. A credential that expires when the task ends, and that can only touch the records the task actually requires, limits the damage even if that credential is later exposed or misused.

Organizations should also consider separation of duties. A single agent should not necessarily be able to initiate, approve, and complete a sensitive transaction without an independent control point. As an example, an agent that drafts a client communication or calculates a settlement figure generally should not also be in the process of sending it externally or finalizing it. This gap allows for an independent check, human or automated, and provides a layer of protection in the end-to-end process.

Human intervention remains particularly important for high-impact actions. Organizations need to identify which decisions can safely be automated and which should require explicit human approval.

Monitoring is equally important. Security teams need visibility into what agents are doing, which systems they are accessing, and what actions they are taking. Logs should provide enough detail to reconstruct the full view into an agent's activity if something goes wrong.

Organizations also need a reliable way to stop an agent. If an autonomous process begins behaving unexpectedly, security and technology teams should be able to suspend its access or terminate its activity quickly. But stopping the agent is only half of this control. Organizations should also be able to reverse the actions that the agent took through a combination of version history, audit trails, or transaction logs that make it possible to identify and undo unauthorized or erroneous changes.

Questions Leaders Should Ask Before Deployment

Agentic AI cannot be treated solely as an IT experiment. Its deployment can create cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, legal, and operational consequences, requiring participation from multiple parts of the organization.

Before authorizing an agent, CIOs, CISOs, legal leaders, and other executives should be able to answer several questions:

What systems and data can the agent access? Map its complete environment rather than evaluating individual connections in isolation.

Map its complete environment rather than evaluating individual connections in isolation. What actions can it take? Distinguish between reading information, modifying information, communicating externally, and initiating consequential business processes.

Distinguish between reading information, modifying information, communicating externally, and initiating consequential business processes. What credentials and permissions does it use? Determine whether the agent has its own identifiable credentials or operates through a user’s account, and avoid unnecessarily broad or persistent privileges.

Determine whether the agent has its own identifiable credentials or operates through a user’s account, and avoid unnecessarily broad or persistent privileges. Which actions require human approval? Establish clear boundaries between autonomous activity and decisions requiring human judgment.

Establish clear boundaries between autonomous activity and decisions requiring human judgment. How will its activity be monitored? Determine whether existing security tools can identify anomalous behavior and provide meaningful audit trails.

Determine whether existing security tools can identify anomalous behavior and provide meaningful audit trails. What happens if the agent is compromised or behaves unexpectedly? Establish procedures for revoking access, stopping activity, and restoring affected systems.

Establish procedures for revoking access, stopping activity, and restoring affected systems. Who is accountable for the agent? Establish responsibility for its security, performance, permissions, and ongoing review.

Establish responsibility for its security, performance, permissions, and ongoing review. Has the agent been tested against adversarial or unexpected inputs? Confirm it has been evaluated against attempts to manipulate it, including planted instructions in the content it processes, before it receives access to production systems.

Confirm it has been evaluated against attempts to manipulate it, including planted instructions in the content it processes, before it receives access to production systems. Can the agent’s actions be reversed? Determine whether the changes it makes can be identified and undone, not just stopped if something goes wrong.

Determine whether the changes it makes can be identified and undone, not just stopped if something goes wrong. Does this same review apply to vendor-supplied agents? Extend these questions to any agentic feature embedded in purchased software, not only to tools built internally.

These questions reflect an important shift in AI governance. It is not enough to govern what an AI system is allowed to know or generate. With agentic AI, organizations must govern what it is allowed to do.

The Stakes Are Especially High for the Legal Industry

These considerations become particularly important for law firms, corporate legal departments, and legal service providers because their systems may contain confidential, privileged, or otherwise highly sensitive information.

An agent that connects multiple legal technology systems may provide substantial efficiency benefits. But every connection creates another pathway through which information can potentially move. Organizations need confidence that an agent cannot access a matter it does not need, expose information across clients or matters, or transmit sensitive material to an unauthorized system or recipient.

For legal organizations, confidentiality therefore needs to be incorporated into the technical architecture of agentic AI, not treated solely as a policy requirement.

That means understanding where data resides, how agents interact with it, what information crosses system boundaries, and whether existing controls remain effective when autonomous technology is acting on behalf of a user or business process.

Security Should Enable Agentic AI, Not Prevent It

Agentic AI has the potential to automate complex workflows and change how organizations operate. The answer to its cybersecurity risks is not to avoid the technology; it is to recognize that greater autonomy requires stronger controls.

Organizations should establish permissions, monitoring, accountability, human oversight, and mechanisms for intervention before agents receive broad access to critical systems and sensitive information. Security teams should be involved while use cases and architectures are being designed, rather than being asked to evaluate risk immediately before deployment.

The organizations best positioned to benefit from agentic AI will not necessarily be those that deploy it first. The most successful will be those who understand exactly what authority they are giving these systems and build the infrastructure to keep that authority within clearly defined boundaries.

Agentic AI represents a major transition from generating information to taking action. Our security models need to make the same transition.