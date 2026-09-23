After Hurricanes Devastate Fire Station 22, St. Pete Beach Breaks Ground on $10.5 Million Replacement

Shumaker Advisors help secure millions in state funding to rebuild critical public safety infrastructure following Hurricanes Helene and Milton

PETERSBURG, FL. — Nearly two years after Hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through St. Pete Beach and severely damaged Fire Station 22, the community is taking a major step toward rebuilding with construction set to begin on a new, more resilient $10.5 million fire station.

The City of St. Pete Beach will break ground on the new Fire Station 22 on Wednesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. at 1950 Pass-A-Grille Way, marking a significant milestone in the community's continued recovery from the devastating 2024 hurricane season.

Shumaker Advisors Alan Suskey and Jim Taylor worked alongside City leaders to advocate for $6.5 million in state appropriations, which will cover a significant portion of the approximately $10.5 million project.

"Communities like St. Pete Beach are still rebuilding from the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and critical public safety infrastructure has to be part of that recovery," said Alan Suskey, Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice at Shumaker Advisors. "Securing $6.5 million for Fire Station 22 means helping ensure the firefighters and paramedics who serve this community have a safe, resilient facility where they can prepare for the next emergency."

Plans to replace the aging Fire Station 22 were already underway before Hurricanes Helene and Milton struck the area in 2024. The existing station lacked critical features needed for a modern emergency response facility, and damage from the storms added new urgency to the project.

The former station was demolished in May, and the St. Pete Beach City Commission approved an approximately $10.5 million construction contract in July. Construction of the replacement station is expected to take at least 14 months once underway.

The new Fire Station 22 will provide a modern, purpose-built home for St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue personnel and emergency response operations, strengthening the City's ability to serve Pass-A-Grille and surrounding communities. The facility will also be designed to better withstand severe weather and provide firefighters and emergency medical personnel with a safer environment to train, recover, and prepare for emergencies.

"This project is about rebuilding stronger and making sure St. Pete Beach is better prepared for the storms and emergencies that may come in the future," said Jim Taylor, Vice President of Shumaker Advisors and Tampa Bay resident. "We are proud to have worked with the City to secure the state resources necessary to move this important public safety project forward."

The $6.5 million in state appropriations will help offset the overall project cost as the City continues pursuing additional state and federal appropriations, grants, and private funding opportunities.