Key Updates

The 2026 midterm elections shifted control of Congress to Democrats and narrowed Republican majorities in Missouri, increasing the potential for federal oversight and state-level negotiations without changing existing data center permits, incentives or utility frameworks.

Missouri remains receptive to data center investment, with its sales tax exemption program and large-load utility tariffs intact. Developers should expect continued scrutiny of how projects address electricity costs, infrastructure demands, water use and community impacts.

Why It Matters

For data center developers and investors, the election introduces greater political and regulatory uncertainty but does not fundamentally alter Missouri’s development environment. Existing incentives and utility frameworks offer a measure of predictability, particularly for projects that demonstrate responsible cost allocation and infrastructure planning.

Next Steps

Developers should distinguish existing legal protections from policies subject to change, review project agreements for regulatory and scheduling risks and document how infrastructure costs will be allocated. Early community engagement can also help address concerns before they create permitting or development obstacles.

The 2026 midterm election changed political control in Washington and the governing arithmetic in Missouri’s capital. It did not, by itself, change any data center permit, tax exemption, utility tariff, development agreement or executive order.

For data center developers, the election’s immediate significance is therefore less about a sudden change in law and more about a change in political and regulatory risk. Developers should expect greater scrutiny of electric rates, infrastructure costs, water use, tax incentives and community impacts. At the same time, Missouri continues to offer a comparatively stable, pro-development framework for projects that can demonstrate how they will responsibly address infrastructure costs and community impacts.

Divided Government Will Complicate Federal Policy

Democrats will control both chambers of Congress beginning in Jan. 2027, while President Donald Trump will remain in the White House. The result will be divided government: Congress will gain substantial authority over committee agendas, investigations and appropriations, but the president will retain veto power and broad control over federal agencies. Major legislation will generally require compromise between the parties.

The election does not automatically rescind the Trump administration’s existing data center policies. Those include a 2025 executive order directing federal agencies to accelerate environmental reviews and permitting for qualifying data centers and supporting infrastructure, as well as the 2026 Ratepayer Protection Pledge under which participating companies commit to procure the power they need and pay for associated delivery infrastructure. The pledge is voluntary, while the permitting order remains subject to existing statutes, appropriations and judicial review.

The new Congress will nevertheless have several ways to influence implementation. It may use oversight hearings, appropriations conditions or legislation to examine:

Federal financial support for data center and power projects;

The use of federal lands and expedited environmental reviews;

Whether voluntary ratepayer protections should become mandatory;

Disclosure of electric demand, water use and community impacts; and

The role of state and local governments in siting major projects.

Post-election commentary has already identified permitting, ratepayer protection, tax policy, environmental review and community engagement as likely areas of congressional attention.

Developers should distinguish between project rights grounded in statutes, permits and executed contracts and opportunities that depend principally on executive policy or discretionary federal funding. The latter may remain available, but they will face greater political and budget uncertainty.

Missouri’s Governing Margin Narrowed — but Its Development Framework Remains

The election produced a meaningful change in Jefferson City without transferring control of state government.

Republicans retained the governor’s office and majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly. Current results indicate that Republicans will hold the Missouri House 95–68 and the Senate 22–12. Democrats’ gains, however, ended the Republican supermajorities that had existed in both chambers since 2012.

Republicans will continue to control the legislative agenda and can pass ordinary legislation without Democratic votes. They will no longer be able to override a veto or place an emergency clause on most legislation without bipartisan support. Under the Missouri Constitution, an emergency clause — which allows legislation to take effect before the ordinary effective date — requires approval by two-thirds of the members elected to each chamber.

For data center policy, the likely result is more negotiation, not a wholesale reversal.

Missouri’s Data Center Sales Tax Exemption Program remains in effect. The program is expressly intended to incentivize the location and expansion of data centers by providing qualifying projects with exemptions from state and local sales and use taxes associated with utilities, equipment and construction.

Missouri’s large-load utility framework also remains in place. The Public Service Commission has approved large-load tariffs for Ameren Missouri and Evergy, while Liberty Utilities’ proceeding remains pending. Those tariffs generally require long-term service commitments, financial security, minimum billing and exit protections intended to ensure that data centers bear the costs incurred to serve them.

These requirements are not a moratorium. They are a cost-allocation framework — and, for developers, they can provide greater certainty about the commercial terms on which a project will receive power.

Missouri Is Still Open for Business

Missouri’s development pipeline confirms that the state remains receptive to major digital-infrastructure investment. Highlights during 2026 include:

Polsinelli’s representation of Google in its announced $15 billion Missouri infrastructure investment, which includes a new Montgomery County data center;

Polsinelli’s representation of Crusoe in its two data center projects in Warrenton and Callaway County;

Amazon’s announcement of a $10 billion data center campus in Montgomery County; and

Metrobloks’ announcement of a $1.4 billion campus in Liberty.

Missouri also released a new State Energy Plan on Sept. 30, 2026, and the Department of Natural Resources and Public Service Commission are expected to deliver additional data center policy findings to the Governor’s Office by Nov. 30. Those processes are intended to address generation, infrastructure, ratepayer protection and natural-resource management — not to close the state to new investment.

The emerging Missouri message is straightforward: Missouri is open for business, but large projects must demonstrate that their infrastructure, utility and community obligations have been responsibly addressed.

This can be a competitive advantage. A state with established incentives, approved large-load tariffs and an articulated energy strategy can provide greater predictability than jurisdictions that respond to data center growth through temporary moratoriums or project-specific restrictions.

What Developers Should Do Now

Separate current law from political proposals. Project diligence should identify which incentives, permitting pathways and utility arrangements are presently available and which depend on pending legislation, agency discretion or future appropriations.

Project diligence should identify which incentives, permitting pathways and utility arrangements are presently available and which depend on pending legislation, agency discretion or future appropriations. Allocate change risk contractually. Site-control documents, utility agreements, construction contracts and financing documents should address changes in law, tariff modifications, permitting delays, incentive eligibility, energization dates and the right to rephase or terminate the project.

Site-control documents, utility agreements, construction contracts and financing documents should address changes in law, tariff modifications, permitting delays, incentive eligibility, energization dates and the right to rephase or terminate the project. Demonstrate how the project will cover infrastructure and service upgrades. The record should clearly explain who will fund generation, transmission, substations, water and wastewater improvements, roads and emergency-service demands. Utility and infrastructure commitments should be consistent across contracts, incentive applications and public presentations.

The record should clearly explain who will fund generation, transmission, substations, water and wastewater improvements, roads and emergency-service demands. Utility and infrastructure commitments should be consistent across contracts, incentive applications and public presentations. Treat community engagement as part of legal diligence. Nationally, local opposition and ballot measures have become important components of data center development risk. Early engagement can identify concerns before they become zoning conditions, permit objections, moratorium proposals or litigation.

The Bottom Line

The 2026 election is likely to produce more federal oversight, greater emphasis on ratepayer protection and continued pressure for project-level transparency. It does not signal the end of data center development.

In Missouri, the election narrowed Republican legislative power but left the state’s principal data center statutes, incentives and utility framework intact. Missouri remains open for business — particularly for projects that address power, water, infrastructure and community obligations before those issues become obstacles to development.

Polsinelli’s multidisciplinary data center team combines strength in project finance, energy, real estate, M&A, technology and regulatory matters to assist hyperscalers, developers, operators and investors over the full spectrum of data center development including site selection and acquisition, land-use approvals, interconnection, utility service arrangements, environmental permitting, incentive structuring, development agreements, community commitments and project finance. Coordinating those workstreams early can preserve project flexibility and reduce regulatory, political and schedule risk.

This alert reflects election results reported as of Nov. 16, 2026. It is provided for general informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice.