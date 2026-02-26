Affordable Housing Reform in Congress: An Update on ROAD and 21st Century Bills
Thursday, February 26, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Affordable Housing Team at Nelson Mullins is tracking potential affordable housing legislation potentially coming out of Congress. Here’s a brief update on where that process currently stands:

How did we get here?

Last year, the Senate Banking Committee passed the Road to Housing Act 24-0 and tried to attach it to the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act. The ROAD amendment did not survive the House–Senate NDAA negotiations, and the final NDAA text passed in October without it.

On February 9, the House passed their own bill: the Housing for the 21st Century Act. The Senate now has to decide on how to reconcile its ROAD framework with the House‑passed bill to produce a package that can clear both chambers. That means negotiation, possibly a formal conference, and then sending final text to the President for signature.

What's in the legislation?

Here's a section-by-section for Road to Housing Act: ROAD to Housing Act of 2025 Section by Section

And here’s one for Housing for the 21st Century: 2026-02-03_-_sbs_-_housing_for_the_21st_century_act.pdf

Both bills are bipartisan but are distinct legislative efforts and reflect differences in policy preferences between the chambers rather than partisanship. For example, Sens. Tim Scott and Elizabeth Warren are working together closely in the Senate; Reps. French Hill and Maxine Waters are partnering in the House.
 

What's going to happen next?

The Senate’s ROAD Act provides a ready-made framework for negotiations but hasn't passed on the full Senate floor (the NDAA amendment was an attempt to bypass those constraints). Meanwhile, the House bill’s overwhelming bipartisan vote last week (390–9) increases pressure on the Senate to act. Regardless of the legislative vehicle, the White House has made clear that the President will not sign any bill that doesn’t restrict institutional ownership of single‑family rentals.

Challenges remain. Beyond negotiating the final contours of the housing package, the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown adds another layer of complexity. Still, with bipartisan backing and strong political incentives to deliver a housing win in an election year, there’s a good chance that some version of a housing package will advance this session.

Copyright ©2026 Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Nelson Mullins

Georgia Supreme Court Examines Constitutional Limits of Direct Sales Ban in Dealer Law Case
by: Jake Carroll
Supreme Court Strikes Down Administration’s IEEPA Tariffs in Landmark Ruling
by: Jay Rogers
The AI Summit and the Power Behind It: What the New Delhi Summit Means for Energy Companies on Both Sides of the Corridor
by: Weston Adams, III
CMMC to Courtroom: Avoid False Claims Act Traps [Video]
by: Bart Daniel , Matt Austin
2026 Estate and Gift Tax Update
by: Russell P. Love
The U.S. Supreme Court Rejects the Opportunity to Overturn McDonnell Douglas
by: Robert O. Sheridan
UPDATE/REMINDER- California Employers Must Circulate New “Know Your Rights” Notice by February 1, 2026, Gather Emergency Contacts by March 30, 2026
by: Christopher J. Eby , P. John Veysey
FTC Announces Increases to the HSR Reporting Thresholds and Interlocking Directorates
by: Carrie A. Hanger , Madelyn Happ
Electronic Workplace Monitoring: Privacy, Compliance, and Risk Management Considerations for Employers
by: Mike Rahmn
New York Laws “RAISE” the Bar in Addressing AI Safety: The RAISE Act and AI Companion Models
by: Jennie Cunningham , Mallory Acheson, CIPM
“Marketing Rule” Risk Alert for Investment Advisers- SEC Flags Testimonials, Endorsements, and Third-Party Ratings
by: Benjamin Lajoie , James S. Rollins
Supreme Court Poised to Reshape FLSA Collective Actions—What to Watch in Richards v. Eli Lilly
by: Matt Abee , Debbie Whittle Durban
Data Privacy Awareness Month- Managing Employee Data Privacy and Breach Risk
by: Mike Rahmn

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 