The Administration’s Focus on DEI Moves from Words to Action [Video]
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

What employers should know about key developments this week:

  • False Claims Act Exposure: The Department of Justice's (DOJ's) Civil Rights Fraud Initiative is scrutinizing any entity that contracts with or receives funding from the federal government whose diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices may violate the False Claims Act.
  • April 25 Deadline for Federal Contractors: A new executive order requires federal contractors and their subcontractors to certify that they will not engage in discriminatory DEI programs. Federal contractors must act now to meet the looming compliance deadline.
  • Multifront Enforcement Risk for All Employers: Private employers should also take note—investigations, subpoenas, and contract obligations are hitting from multiple directions, often before litigation even begins, as the DOJ and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission signal aggressive enforcement of anti-discrimination laws.

In this episode of Employment Law This Week®, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Leah Brownlee Taylor and Lauri F. Rasnick unpack the administration's escalating DEI enforcement actions.

©2026 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

How to Protect Your Business from a Counterparty's Financial Crisis [Podcast]
by: Ryan K. Cochran , Wendy G. Marcari
The Proposed HHS Budget for 2027: Key Takeaways
by: Jeremy A. Avila , Eleanor T. Chung
First DOJ DEI False Claims Act Investigation Settlement Fetches $17 Million
by: Erica Sibley Bahnsen , George B. Breen
Diagnosing Health Care® – Episode 93: DOJ’s Bulk Sensitive Data Transfer Rule: Key Insights for Health Care Compliance Teams [Podcast}
by: Laura J. DePonio , Elizabeth J. McEvoy
Virginia Approves SB170: Expanded Restrictions on Enforcement of Noncompetes Take Effect July 1, 2026
by: Daniel R. Levy , Gianna Dano
401(k) Alternative Assets, NLRB Removal Protections, and Military Leave Requests [Podcast]
by: George Carroll Whipple, III
FDA Meeting Invites Stakeholders to Weigh in on Dietary Supplement Ingredients
by: Elena M. Quattrone , Zachary S. Taylor
DOJ Creates National Fraud Enforcement Division- What It Means for Fraud Enforcement in America
by: Erica Sibley Bahnsen , Julianna Dzwierzynski
FTC Submits Budget Request for FY 2027 and Says Most Mergers Benefit the Economy
by: E. John Steren , Patricia M. Wagner
Another DEI Executive Order: What It Means for Employers
by: Daniella R. Lee , Haley Morrison
Employer AI Headaches- Job Postings, Client Privilege, and Microchip Bans [Podcast]
by: George Carroll Whipple, III
Is Cemex Still Valid? Sixth Circuit Creates Uncertainty
by: Steven M. Swirsky , George Carroll Whipple, III
California Targeted in House Committee Investigation of Hospice Fraud
by: Jeremy A. Avila , Sarah M. Hall

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 