The Administration’s Focus on DEI Moves from Words to Action [Video]

What employers should know about key developments this week:

False Claims Act Exposure: The Department of Justice's (DOJ's) Civil Rights Fraud Initiative is scrutinizing any entity that contracts with or receives funding from the federal government whose diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices may violate the False Claims Act.

The Department of Justice's (DOJ's) Civil Rights Fraud Initiative is scrutinizing any entity that contracts with or receives funding from the federal government whose diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices may violate the False Claims Act. April 25 Deadline for Federal Contractors: A new executive order requires federal contractors and their subcontractors to certify that they will not engage in discriminatory DEI programs. Federal contractors must act now to meet the looming compliance deadline.

A new executive order requires federal contractors and their subcontractors to certify that they will not engage in discriminatory DEI programs. Federal contractors must act now to meet the looming compliance deadline. Multifront Enforcement Risk for All Employers: Private employers should also take note—investigations, subpoenas, and contract obligations are hitting from multiple directions, often before litigation even begins, as the DOJ and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission signal aggressive enforcement of anti-discrimination laws.

In this episode of Employment Law This Week®, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Leah Brownlee Taylor and Lauri F. Rasnick unpack the administration's escalating DEI enforcement actions.