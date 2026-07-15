From "Addictive Feeds" to Under-16 Bans: Courts Will Soon Ask What Parents and Platforms Can Prove

California has stopped tinkering at the edges of teen social media use. The state is now building a two-part regulatory structure. First, it dictates how platforms must design their products for minors. Second, it is moving toward restricting whether certain minors can access those platforms at all. For litigators, compliance counsel, and family-law practitioners, this shift matters most for the evidentiary record it will create. Parental controls, age-verification logs, and platform data are about to become key evidence in youth-harm and addiction litigation.

The Two-Step Regime

The first step is SB 976. It prohibits platforms from delivering "addictive feeds" to minors without verifiable parental consent. The law requires more than a simple opt-in. It restricts notifications during late-night hours and school days. It requires parental tools that cap daily exposure at a default of one hour. It also requires options to hide "like" counts and enable private account modes.

Layered onto this is AB 56. It requires platforms that use addictive feeds to display Surgeon General-style mental health warnings once a minor crosses certain usage thresholds. Together, these two laws turn the youth mental-health crisis narrative into concrete design requirements. What was once a reputational concern for platforms is now regulated conduct.

The second step goes further. Proposals like AB 1709 would restrict or bar access outright for users under 16 on platforms with "addictive features." This would require robust age-verification and removal of underage accounts. SB 976 assumes minors will use these platforms and regulates the terms of that use. Age-gating proposals ask whether certain minors should be allowed on the platform at all. That distinction is already drawing constitutional, privacy, and parental-rights objections, and those objections will likely define the next phase of litigation over the laws themselves.

How SB 976's Defaults Become Litigation Evidence

SB 976 is enforced by the Attorney General, not through a private right of action. So its practical impact will be felt mainly in private youth-harm and addiction lawsuits, where the same facts drive causation and fault arguments.

SB 976 sets a baseline for what counts as reasonable platform conduct: default time caps, notification limits, and warning displays. It also sets a baseline for what tools parents have available. Once these baselines exist, courts will ask three questions in nearly every case.

First, what did the platform know about this user's age, and what do its logs show about consent, feed configuration, and warnings served to that account? Second, what did the parents do with the tools they had? Did they turn on time caps, block notifications, or decline the protections SB 976 made available by default? Third, and most consequentially, how do SB 976's statutory defaults reshape what "reasonable" conduct looks like for each side? A platform that shipped only the bare statutory minimum may face a different standard than one that offered stronger safeguards. A parent who left every default setting untouched may face a different standard than one who actively disabled protections that were available at no cost. The statute does not just create obligations. It creates a yardstick, and both platforms and parents will be measured against it.

That third question turns parental behavior into potential evidence of fault. Discovery will likely target platform records: age-verification logs, consent histories, and notification and feed configuration data. It will also target something plaintiffs' counsel have not typically needed before: parent-side documentation. This includes screenshots of settings, records of changes to parental controls, and any communication with platforms or schools about a child's use.

Practical Steps for Litigators, Family Counsel, and Compliance Teams

For litigators handling youth-harm claims, intake should now cover age-verification status, parental consent history, and whether statutory warnings were shown to the specific minor involved. These facts will shape both the liability theory and the discovery plan from day one.

For family-law and school counsel, the advice is simple. Treat social media settings like medical or custody records. Preserve them deliberately, especially where a child's mental health or academic performance is already a concern.

For platform compliance teams, the task is to audit design features, age-assurance systems, and logging practices against SB 976 and the pending age-gating proposals. This isn't only about reducing regulatory exposure. These same systems will determine what is discoverable when private litigation follows.

Constitutional Challenges and the Multi-State Outlook

First Amendment and privacy challenges to age-verification mandates and categorical under-16 bans will shape how long this framework lasts. But regardless of how those constitutional questions are resolved, California's two-step model, design regulation paired with access restriction, looks likely to spread to other states. For counsel handling matters across state lines, tracking how each jurisdiction adapts this structure will soon be routine, not optional.