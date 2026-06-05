Adapting to Canada’s New Employment Standards [Podcast]
Friday, June 5, 2026
In this podcast, Shir Fulga, Erin Schachter, and Susan Ivimey discuss important changes to employment standards in Canada that took effect on January 1, 2026, focusing on the extension of long-term illness leave in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and new rules in Saskatchewan that prohibit employers from withholding tips. Additionally, they cover the introduction of new job-protected leaves in Saskatchewan, which include maternity leave and leave for interpersonal violence, as well as new provisions allowing for the substitution of public holidays.
Current Public Notices
Published: 4 June, 2026
Published: 1 June, 2026
Published: 1 June, 2026
Published: 1 June, 2026
Published: 28 May, 2026
Published: 26 May, 2026
Published: 26 May, 2026
Published: 26 May, 2026
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Published: 18 May, 2026
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026