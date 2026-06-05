Adapting to Canada’s New Employment Standards [Podcast]

In this podcast, Shir Fulga, Erin Schachter, and Susan Ivimey discuss important changes to employment standards in Canada that took effect on January 1, 2026, focusing on the extension of long-term illness leave in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and new rules in Saskatchewan that prohibit employers from withholding tips. Additionally, they cover the introduction of new job-protected leaves in Saskatchewan, which include maternity leave and leave for interpersonal violence, as well as new provisions allowing for the substitution of public holidays.