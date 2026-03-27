Action Alert: CMS Accepting Letters of Intent for New Funding Model to Pilot Lifestyle Interventions Within Original Medicare – Letters Due by April 10
Friday, March 27, 2026
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) are now accepting letters of intent for the Make America Healthy Again: Enhancing Lifestyle and Evaluating Value-based Approaches Through Evidence (MAHA ELEVATE) Model.
  • Applicants must submit a Letter of Intent by April 10, 2026.
  • $100 million will be awarded to 30 cooperative agreements over a three-year period.

Health care stakeholders are strongly encouraged to review an upcoming funding opportunity through CMS aimed at integrating functional or lifestyle interventions into conventional medicine. The Make America Healthy Again: Enhancing Lifestyle and Evaluating Value-based Approaches Through Evidence (MAHA ELEVATE) Model seeks to establish an evidence base for incorporating strategies such as physical activity, nutrition, sleep, stress management, harmful substance avoidance and social connection into overall health management plans for Medicare populations.

CMS seeks to award $100 million to 30 cooperative agreements over a three-year performance period. Eligible MAHA ELEVATE applicants may include:

  • Private medical practices
  • Health systems and accountable care organizations (ACOs)
  • Academic organizations
  • Functional, lifestyle, preventive and integrative medicine centers
  • Federally Qualified Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics
  • Community-based organizations
  • State or local governments
  • Indian Health Service/Tribal Services/Urban Indian Programs
  • Senior living communities
© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

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