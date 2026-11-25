Cross-border acquisition integrations are routinely derailed—not by tax or intellectual property (IP) diligence, but by employment issues nobody investigated during deal diligence.

Quick Hits

In automatic-transfer jurisdictions, buyers inherit more than employment contracts, since transferring employees bring with them the seller’s handbooks, policies, procedures, benefits, and informal practices, which may have binding terms a buyer has to honor.

Imposing the buyer’s own terms by rolling the acquired workforce onto the global package is frequently unlawful even with majority consent, and skipping consultation is risky because employee representative bodies, or the affected employees directly, may need to be informed and consulted before signing, and again before workforce changes are implemented.

Transferred employees carry additional protection from dismissal, which may turn a planned cost-saving restructuring into a net cash outflow in year one from severance costs, notice periods, and consultation obligations.

During acquisition planning, tax and IP teams get months of diligence, but employment reviews often get a data room folder and a day. But failure to conduct due diligence regarding employment law-related issues can be expensive: In most of the world outside the United States, employees do not just simply “come with the business,” but have statutory protections, consultation rights, and inherited liabilities that can delay closing, blow up the integration budget, or trigger personal liability for directors who signed off on deals without knowing the rules.

Below are the top three employment law issues that most often derail post-acquisition integration, and what to check before the acquiring company signs, not after.

Issue 1: Inheriting More Than Employment Contracts

In most of the European Union, the United Kingdom, and a growing list of other jurisdictions, employees transfer automatically when a business (or part of one) changes hands, under the Acquired Rights Directive regime in the EU and Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE) in the UK. And they arrive not only with their written contracts, but with the seller’s handbooks, policies, procedures, benefits, and the informal practices that have grown up around them. A discretionary bonus paid every year, an enhanced redundancy package offered in past restructurings, a remote-working arrangement a manager agreed to years ago, or a disciplinary procedure the seller always followed can, through custom and practice or local law, have become binding terms the buyer now has to honor. These rarely show up in a data room, which typically covers template contracts and headline benefits rather than how policies are actually applied on the ground.

Before signing: To establish which of these have become binding on the business, buyers may want to request every handbook, policy, procedure, and benefit plan in use in each jurisdiction, and ask the seller to disclose established practices on bonuses, severance, overtime, and remote working.

Issue 2: Buyers Imposing Their Own Terms, or Skipping Consultation

Having inherited the seller’s arrangements, the instinct—especially for U.S. buyers used to at-will employment and freely revisable handbooks—is, on day one, to roll the acquired workforce onto the buyer’s global package: standard terms and conditions, benefits, medical and health coverage, and policies such as remote or hybrid working. In automatic-transfer jurisdictions, that is frequently unlawful without each employee’s written consent. Private medical coverage and other benefits may be contractual or protected by local law, so withdrawing or downgrading them can be a breach of contract and/or law or can be viewed as a detrimental change to working conditions. Established home-working patterns, works council agreements, and national telework rules can mean a return-to-office mandate cannot simply be announced. And terms derived from the seller’s collective bargaining agreement can continue to apply for a protected period, or indefinitely, depending on the jurisdiction.

The result is an operational headache: two tiers of terms, benefits, and working arrangements sitting side by side in the same office, sometimes for years, because the legally clean path to harmonization is slower and more procedural than commercially convenient.

Even where a change is lawful, the process matters, and this is where timing most often goes wrong. U.S. dealmakers are used to employee communications happening after decisions are made, as part of integration planning. In France, Germany, the Netherlands, and most of the rest of the EU, that’s backwards. Before signing the deal, and again before implementing changes that affect the workforce, such as new reporting lines, site moves, revised working practices, new policies or systems, or changes to terms and conditions, an employer may need to inform and consult employee representative bodies, or where none exists, the affected employees directly.

This changes integration timetables in ways that surprise first-time cross-border buyers: A consultation process can run four to eight weeks or longer, and in some jurisdictions a works council can seek an injunction to block changes or have them reversed if consultation was skipped or was a sham.

Before signing: Buyers may want to confirm which inherited arrangements are protected (by contract, by law, or by a surviving collective or works council agreement), for how long, and what the lawful mechanism for change is (genuine economic, technical, or organizational reasons; individual consent; or a negotiated collective variation). The next step is mapping each jurisdiction’s consultation triggers (headcount thresholds, presence of a works council or union, deal structure, and post-closing changes that require fresh consultation), identifying whether consultation runs through a representative body or directly with employees, and building sufficient consultation time into the integration plan rather than treating it as a post-closing HR task.

Issue 3: Restructuring After Closing

Integration plans often call for headcount rationalization shortly after closing, such as consolidating duplicate roles, and closing overlapping sites. The trap: In many jurisdictions, transferred employees carry additional protection from dismissal on top of ordinary local dismissal law. In many European jurisdictions, a dismissal whose sole or principal reason is the transfer is automatically unfair unless the employer can show a genuine economic, technical, or organizational reason entailing changes in the workforce. These protections apply regardless of how much notice or severance is paid, and proximity to closing is one of the first things a court or works council looks at.

Severance cost exposure also varies far more than buyers expect: at-will termination in much of the United States bears little resemblance to statutory severance scales in, for example, France, Brazil, or India, where redundancy costs, notice periods, and in some cases government approval requirements can turn a planned cost-saving restructuring into a net cash outflow in year one. And, as noted above, consultation on the transaction itself does not necessarily satisfy a separate obligation that arises again once concrete restructuring plans are announced.

Before signing: After identifying which employees will benefit from transfer-related or other enhanced dismissal protections in each jurisdiction, buyers may want to model realistic, jurisdiction-specific severance costs and notice/consultation timelines into the integration budget, not generic global assumptions. In addition, buyers may want to build the legal justification for the dismissals and its paper trail before any restructuring announcement.

A Deal-Ready Strategy

U.S. buyers evaluating a cross-border acquisition may want to ensure that their pre-signing employment diligence:

confirms whether the target jurisdiction has an automatic employee transfer regime, and which liabilities, including overtime, pay, pension, and pending claims, survive regardless of deal structure;

identifies every employee representative body with rights over the transaction or later integration changes, and whether those rights are informational, consultative, or a genuine consent right;

maps which terms, benefits, policies, and established practices are legally protected post-transfer, such as individual contract terms, custom and practice, and collective or works council agreements, and for how long;

models jurisdiction-specific severance, notice, and government-approval costs into the integration budget before announcing any restructuring; and

confirms the lawful mechanism for harmonizing pay, benefits, and policies in each jurisdiction, and the earliest point at which it can start.

Get the employment workstream wrong and the cost rarely shows up at signing; it shows up eighteen months into integration, usually in the form of a blocked restructuring, unplanned severance, or a works council injunction for which no one budgeted. Mapping the employment risks before getting locked into a cross-border acquisition timetable is a complicated task best handled early in the acquisition process.