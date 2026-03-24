Accommodations for Pregnant College Students Under Title IX
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Title IX’s prohibition on sex-based discrimination includes an obligation to accommodate—and not discriminate against—students who are experiencing pregnancy or related conditions. Colleges and universities must ensure that pregnant students, and those who are lactating or recovering from childbirth or the termination of a pregnancy, are not excluded from participation, denied benefits, or subjected to discrimination in their education programs or activities while enrolled.[1]

While institutions of higher education generally have systems in place to accommodate pregnant employees and to accommodate students and employees with disabilities, there are some unique aspects to accommodating students experiencing pregnancy and related conditions of which schools should be aware.

Below are considerations for colleges and universities to ensure their ongoing Title IX compliance with respect to pregnant students:

  • Medical documentation should not be required for every request for pregnancy accommodations. While information from a healthcare provider may be necessary to clarify a student’s limitation or confirm that a condition is related to pregnancy, medical documentation is not necessary to provide the student access to accommodations that are considered standard for pregnant students. These include access to lactation space, larger desks or uniforms, access to water, or more frequent bathroom/rest breaks.
  • Medical documentation should not be required for students to resume programs or activities after returning from leave following a pregnancy, unless such documentation is required of all other students returning from leave.
  • Accommodations for pregnant students should be are similar to those provided to other students experiencing a temporary disability. If students with disabilities receive accommodations that pregnant students may not, or vice versa, the college or university may be vulnerable to claims of discrimination based on disability or sex.
  • Be cautious about excluding pregnant students from participation in programs or activities, or separating programs and activities for pregnant students from those for other students. Except in situations that involve significant, documented safety concerns, the pregnant student should take the lead in determining the limits of their ability to participate.
  • When a student returns from a leave of absence based on pregnancy or a related condition, the school must return the student to their prior status. This can be a complicated and individually-tailored exercise, especially for students who took leave mid-semester, or have programs with specific clinical requirements or other standards.
  • Pregnant students may approach faculty or staff outside of the Title IX office for pregnancy accommodations, or may have accommodation needs that change over the course of their pregnancy. Colleges and universities should ensure that all faculty and staff are trained in their obligations under Title IX to ensure that pregnant students’ requests are handled in a compliant, non-discriminatory manner.

 

[1] Title IX’s requirements to accommodate pregnant students also apply in the K-12 public school setting, but this client alert only focuses on the higher education setting.

Copyright © 2026, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Hunton Andrews Kurth

Court Allows Discovery Into Insurer’s Use of AI to Deny Claims
by: Lawrence J. Bracken II , Joseph T. Niczky
Fifth Circuit Lifts Stay on Court Order Vacating New HSR Form, Filings Immediately Revert to Old Form
by: Kevin Hahm , Bennet Sooy
April 2026 Visa Bulletin – Visa Drought for Some Brings April Showers for Others
by: Suzan Kern
Massachusetts Executive Order Requires Policies for Higher Education Institutions on Interactions with Federal Immigration Officers
by: Brigid Harrington , Gerard T. “Gerry” Leone, Jr.
EPA Extends ELG Deadlines, Increases Compliance Flexibility
by: Andrew J. Turner , Brian R. Levey
SEC Issues Interpretive Guidance on Crypto Assets
by: Scott H. Kimpel
The Rise of Luxury Gyms: Opportunities and Risks for Landlords
by: Jessica N. Vara , Mark R. Vowell
Cause For Inventor Optimism For AI-Based Patent Applications After Recent USPTO Memoranda?
by: Gary A. Abelev , Matthew Nigriny
Campus Risk Playbook Series: Sidelines, Setbacks, and Bracket-Busting: How Booster Insurance Safeguards NIL Deals
by: Latosha M. Ellis , Adriana A. Perez
Building Virginia’s Future: How C-PACE Financing is Energizing Green Real Estate Development
by: Johanna Orleski
IEEPA Tariff Refunds: Next Steps for Importers
by: Kevin E. Gaunt
Making Heads and Tails of the U.S. Penny Shortage’s Legal Implications
by: Leslie W. Kostyshak , Jason Feingertz
Treasury Issues Report on Innovative Technologies to Counter Illicit Finance Involving Digital Assets
by: Scott H. Kimpel

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 