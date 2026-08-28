ACCESS to Better Care- Things to Know About CMS’s ACCESS Innovation Model
Friday, August 28, 2026
In this episode, Nora Becerra is joined by partner Kevin Alonso and associate Morgan Lee to explore ACCESS, a new accountable care model developed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. They offer a practical overview of the model and discuss considerations for healthcare providers and organizations evaluating whether it may be the right fit.
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PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
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