ABA and FWA: Compliance Best Practices

With DOJ and state Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (“MFCU”) enforcement increasing in the ABA space, proactive compliance programs are more important than ever. State Medicaid billing rules, scope-of-practice requirements, the CMS Toolkit, and recent OIG audit findings provide an important framework for identifying and monitoring compliance risk.

Documentation: The First Line of Defense

Inadequate documentation is arguably the most consistently cited deficiency across recent OIG state audits. Missing session notes, unsigned individualized treatment plans, absent supervisory co-signatures, and undocumented diagnostic support appeared in every state. The CMS Toolkit further identifies documentation red flags, including cloned notes (identical notes across individuals by the same provider or clinic), unmodified treatment plans across multiple authorization periods, and discrepancies between authorized and delivered hours.

Providers need systems in place to confirm that session notes are contemporaneous, record the exact start and end time of the session, identify the staff member and their credential, reference the specific treatment goal addressed based on the approved plan, and carry the appropriate signature required under the applicable state Medicaid rules.

Clinics need to be specifically aware of templated or cloned notes copied across clients or dates without individualization, as they are compliance red flags, and in criminal cases, can be a predicate for fraud charges.

Providers should also be alert to non-therapeutic time embedded in billed sessions. For example, time spent on naps, drop-off and pick-up, administrative tasks, or meals may not be billable under applicable payer requirements and should be evaluated against the relevant coverage and documentation rules. Some payors require that if a provider steps away from an active session, the session should be terminated and restarted upon reengagement, with the interruption documented. Generally speaking, billing for the full scheduled block regardless of what occurred during the session is arguably the most straightforward path from a documentation deficiency to a fraud allegation.

The recently published CMS Toolkit mentioned throughout this series identifies Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) as a key fraud prevention tool. While currently only required in personal care and home health service settings, CMS recommends states extend EVV requirements and integration into home-based ABA services given the high volume and decentralized nature of care at home.

Auditing and Monitoring: The Second Line of Defense

A robust audit process is central to detecting and correcting improper payments. In addition to identifying irregularities before a government auditor or qui tam relator, a policy of ongoing auditing creates a contemporaneous record of good faith compliance efforts.

The CMS Toolkit and the OIG audit findings together identify key areas for ongoing monitoring. Owners and providers should have policies and procedures in place to regularly audit and monitor OIG exclusions, session-level documentation, treatment plan integrity (to ensure plans are individualized and current), and billing patterns such as concurrent or overlapping claims.

Providers who regularly review these areas and remediate as necessary are in a categorically better position than those who discover the same issues through a government notice.

ABC: Always Be Credentialing

With high annual technician turnover rates, the risk of credentialing lapses at any given time is structurally high. Providers should maintain real-time verification of BCBA, BCaBA, and RBT credentials, as applicable, as well as any required state licensure, rather than relying on a one-time check at onboarding.

Submitting a claim under a credentialed clinician's NPI when the actual service provider was uncredentialed, or applying the wrong modifier, may create overpayment or False Claims Act exposure, particularly when the provider knowingly misrepresents who rendered the service or whether credentialing requirements were met.

Diagnostic Integrity

Fraudulent autism diagnoses are among the allegations in the Minnesota cases and highlight the importance of diagnostic integrity. Diagnostic clinicians must conduct evaluations with clinical objectivity, using standardized instruments (e.g., ADOS-2, CARS2-ST) without pressure toward any particular outcome. Critically, a provider’s compensation, performance evaluation, and advancement should in no way be tied to the number of diagnoses rendered, severity scores assigned, or hours subsequently authorized.

If the clinic ultimately refers the patient for ABA services, it should preserve the patient’s freedom of choice, disclose relevant conflicts, and avoid any inducement to remain with the clinic for treatment.

Train Staff, Create a Reporting Channel, and Protect Reporters

Behavioral technicians are not inherently billing experts, but as their time is billable, they must be trained on billing requirements and potential consequences of noncompliance. Training should cover: what constitutes a reimbursable session; how to complete a contemporaneous session note with exact times; what to do when a session is cancelled or shortened; and — critically — what to do if a supervisor instructs staff to bill regardless of whether services were delivered.

A well-trained staff member who understands both the obligation and the legal protection available to them if they report an improper billing instruction is a compliance asset. To protect that asset, providers should have a documented reporting channel (including an anonymous option), as well as a written non-retaliation policy.

A Note for Private Equity Investors

The CMS Toolkit addresses Private Equity (PE) ownership directly, and notes that PE acquisition “could result in the prioritization of profit over the quality of individual care” through lower staffing and inadequate supervision. The Toolkit calls for a clear divide between clinical and operational structures, such that “clinical directors operate independently from revenue-generation demands.”

Acquisition of an ABA provider or platform brings additional requirements and potential successor liability. Pre-closing diligence should include: a review of prior OIG audit findings, MFCU activity, and provider agreement terminations; an independent billing sample review against OIG’s documented deficiency categories; credentialing record verification for all billing staff; and OIG exclusion list checks for current and former owners. Post-acquisition, priorities should include compliant integration of billing and compliance functions, reporting any changes in ownership, control, or management within 35 days, and performing revalidation and exclusion screening on new owners.

Existing investors should evaluate whether adequate governance structures exist to identify, escalate, and address compliance concerns. Particular attention should be paid to the independence of clinical leadership, the effectiveness of compliance reporting, and the organization’s process for identifying and remediating potential issues. In the current enforcement environment, investors should understand not only where potential risks exist, but also how management responds when those risks are identified.

For Operators: Conduct an Internal Billing Audit Before a Government Audit

A privileged internal review directed by counsel can help identify irregularities before they surface in a government audit, investigation, or whistleblower complaint. When structured appropriately, the review may support good faith corrective action and provide an opportunity for voluntary self-disclosure if material overpayments are found. The focus of any internal review should follow the OIG’s documented deficiency categories: billing volume relative to peer providers; claims by staff against credentialing records; supervisory billing codes against actual supervisor time records; and overlapping or concurrent billing patterns.

Conclusion

The growth of ABA and the increased regulatory attention it has attracted present simultaneous risks and opportunities for providers and investors. Providers that treat compliance as a foundational business practice—not a defensive measure—can seize the opportunity to strengthen their compliance programs. A disciplined approach to documentation, credentialing, billing integrity, and staff accountability creates both operational efficiencies and regulatory resilience. As federal and state enforcement agencies focus on the ABA space, organizations that can demonstrate transparent operations, meaningful oversight, and a genuine culture of compliance are best situated to withstand the increased attention.