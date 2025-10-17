AAFCO SRIS Accepting Applications for Animal Food Ingredients
Friday, October 17, 2025
- The Scientific Review of Ingredient Submissions (SRIS) program, a partnership between the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) and Kansas State University Olathe Innovation Campus (K-State Olathe) is now accepting applications for new animal food ingredient definitions and modifications to existing definitions.
- SRIS submissions are available at three levels—Basic Scientific Review, Full Submission Package, and Expanded Submission Package—based on the complexity of the submission and intended use of the ingredient. Submissions must meet the following requirements:
- Be for a new livestock or companion animal food ingredient or modification to an existing ingredient;
- Be non-proprietary, as not to favor one ingredient manufacturer over another;
- Be a single ingredient and not a combination of ingredients;
- Include an intended use that is not to mitigate, treat, or diagnose a disease (though it may prevent a nutritional deficiency);
- Provide nutrition, flavor, and aroma for the animal or provide a technical effect in the feed; and
- Not be included in the current list of ingredients published in Chapter 6 of the AAFCO Official Publication (for new ingredients only).
- AAFCO and K-State Olathe will evaluate initial submissions and assign a submission package level. Then, an Expert Review Panel will evaluate the safety and intended use of the ingredient and provide recommendations for final approval to AAFCO membership. Once an ingredient definition is approved, it will be added to the Official Publication. The SRIS Submission Guide provides a detailed overview of the submission requirements and review process.
- This new ingredient approval pathway replaces AAFCO’s former Ingredient Definition Request process and is intended to complement FDA’s current GRAS Notice program, as we previously blogged. According to the press release announcing that submissions are being accepted, the review process is intended to take 60-90 days.
