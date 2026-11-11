$7.8 Million Verdict For Employees Who Were Denied Religious Accommodation From Vaccine Mandate Is Affirmed

Lewis-Williams v. San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit Dist., 191 F.4th 981 (9th Cir. 2026)

After the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) concluded that it could not accommodate any of the 70 employees found eligible for a religious exemption from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate without undue hardship, six former employees who lost their jobs sued under Title VII and FEHA. A jury rejected BART’s undue hardship defense and awarded the six employees a total of $7,824,580. The Ninth Circuit affirmed the denial of BART’s motions for judgment as a matter of law and for a new trial, holding that under Groff v. DeJoy, 600 U.S. 447 (2023), BART had to show that alternatives to vaccination would be less safe “by a ‘substantial,’ ‘excessive,’ or ‘unjustifiable’ margin.” Although employers may ordinarily rely on public health guidance, that guidance is not conclusive, and BART did not introduce the guidance it relied on into the record. The Court distinguished the healthcare and firefighting employers in Williams v. Legacy Health, 174 F.4th 1201 (9th Cir. 2026), and Petersen v. Snohomish Reg’l Fire & Rescue, 150 F.4th 1211 (9th Cir. 2025), noting that BART is in the transportation business and the six employees’ jobs (e.g., utility worker, customer service clerk behind a bullet-proof window, and storekeeper) required minimal close contact with others.