7 Ways to Follow Up Without Feeling Pushy

Client touchpoints shouldn’t feel pushy.

They should feel like what they really are… building real relationships.

But many client-facing professionals hesitate to follow up.

They worry they’ll seem too eager or self-serving.

Here’s the shift:

When your touchpoints come from generosity, following up feels…

→ Natural

→ Helpful

→ Human

Instead of asking yourself, “How do I get them to buy from me?”

Try asking, “How can I help?”

That one question changes everything.

Need to follow up with a client soon?

Here are 7 of my favorite trust-building touchpoints that don’t feel like “selling.”

Ask for their perspective

Reach out with a genuine question about their market, a new trend, or a challenge.

People love being asked what they think, it shows respect and curiosity.

You might say, “What shifts are you seeing in your market right now?”

Let their answer guide your next step.

Make an introduction

Think about your network. Who could help your client succeed?

A simple introduction builds trust because it shows you’re thinking about their goals, not yours.

You might write, “I think you two should meet! You both care about solving the same challenge.”

Follow up later to see how it went.

Invite them to something meaningful

This could be a webinar, small group dinner, or virtual panel.

The key? No pitch. Just value.

You’re giving them a chance to meet great people or learn something useful.

Focus on shared growth, not selling.

Offer a Give-to-Get

Share a helpful idea, strategy, or short session with no strings attached.

Say, “Want to spend 30 minutes tackling that challenge?”

When you lead with generosity, value becomes the door to future conversations.

Congratulate and recognize them

Did they win an award, land a big client, or get promoted? Celebrate it!

Send a handwritten note, a thoughtful email, or even flowers.

Recognition shows you’re paying attention and that you care about more than transactions.

Send a helpful article

When you see an article or podcast that fits their interests, pass it along.

Add a short note: “Thought of you when I read this.”

It takes 30 seconds, but it tells them you’re looking out for them.

Send a thoughtful “just because” note

This is one of my favorites.

Write a quick note. Bonus points if it’s handwritten.

You might say, “What you said in that meeting stuck with me,” or “How’s your new puppy doing?”

It’s personal, simple, and real.

The Big Idea

At the end of the day, it’s not about being remembered.

It’s about being helpful.

When you show up generously, without pressure or agenda, you’re not just keeping in touch.

You’re building something real.

And that’s what makes relationships last.

Pick one of these touchpoints and try it this week.

Notice how it changes the tone of your conversations.

Because when you lead with generosity, follow-up doesn’t feel forced.

It feels like friendship.