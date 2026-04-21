50-State Noncompete Survey Updated Amid Growing State Restrictions
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Epstein Becker & Green is pleased to share that the latest edition of our comprehensive 50-State Noncompete Survey has been updated and is now available.

This resource reflects the rapidly evolving legal landscape governing restrictive covenants across the United States and provides practical insights for employers and practitioners navigating compliance challenges. Notably, recent legislative developments continue to reshape enforceability standards, with states such as Washington and Virginia enacting measures that either render certain noncompete agreements unenforceable (Washington) or impose stricter limitations on their use (Virginia). As scrutiny of noncompetes intensifies nationwide, staying current on these changes is essential for minimizing risk and ensuring agreements are tailored to meet applicable legal requirements.

Employers should discuss with counsel ensuring that your restrictive covenants, including noncompetes, comply with applicable state law. It is particularly important to do so if you have employees in multiple states as jurisdictions continue to enact or amend restrictive covenant statutes. 

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