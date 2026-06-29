The 50-50 Owned Private Company- A Bad Idea That Does Not Improve with Time

The idea of starting a new business on a 50-50 basis with a close friend or family member sounds exciting, because it involves sharing creative ideas, a mutual desire for success in a new venture and, at least initially, enthusiasm in starting a promising, new company. But hopefully, these potential partners consult with a trusted advisor before they go down this road who sagely advises them: Just don’t do it. It would be an overstatement to suggest that all 50-50 owned new businesses are doomed to fail, but the steep risks inherent in this ownership structure are so high, they should be avoided, if at all possible, especially when there are better options available.

This post reviews substantial risks involved in owning and operating a 50-50 owned private business, and it evaluates a different ownership structure that is designed to avoid the pitfalls of forming a new business on a co-equal basis.

Why 50-50 Owned Businesses Are So Problematic

The primary risk of starting a 50-50 owned business is that the co-owners will end up in deadlock when a disagreement arises between them about important matters that relate to the company’s operations. When a disagreement takes place, if neither of the partners agree to compromise, this deadlock can bring the business to a halt and ultimately cause the company to shut down permanently. This may seem unlikely at the outset when the partners are aligned in their vision. But as challenges arise over time, the partners will have more opportunities for disagreement, and the potential for an impasse between them becomes much greater.

Even when one partner has clearly engaged in wrongdoing, the ability of one partner to show that the other partner engaged in wrongdoing will not result in the wrongdoer being removed as a partner from the business. For example, a partner who misuses funds or assets of the business can be sued for breach of fiduciary duty. But under Texas law, the violation of a fiduciary duty does not give rise to a forfeiture remedy that would permit the non-breaching partner to force a buyout of the other partner. The wrongdoer may have to pay damages to the company or to the other shareholder, but one 50% owner of a private company cannot remove the other 50% owner of the business based on misconduct as the remedy for the claim is money damages.

In sum, there is no legal remedy available to a partner owning 50% of the business that will allow him or her to secure a court order judicially removing the other 50% owner from the business based on the other partner’s misconduct. The remedies that may be available to a 50% owner who believes the other owner is running amok are to seek the appointment of a receiver or to dissolve the company, but these harsh remedies are difficult to secure in court. Further, these remedies may not be attractive because they will require the majority owner to transfer control over the business to a court-appointed third party — a receiver — or to seek dissolution of the company entirely.

Adopting Tie Breaker Mechanisms to Avoid Deadlock

If potential 50-50 partners cannot be dissuaded from forming a company on this basis, their governance structure should include a tie-breaking mechanism that prevents deadlocks between them from arising in the future. There are a number of tie-breaking options available to consider:

A board – The partners can appoint a board that could be limited solely to resolving disagreements (breaking deadlocks) between the partners, or they could empower the board to assist with the management of the business on an ongoing basis. They will need to protect the board from any potential lawsuit by a disgruntled partner unhappy with an adverse decision, which can be done through immunity and safe harbor provisions, as well as the commitment to pay any/all legal fees the board incurs in any dispute.

– The partners can appoint a board that could be limited solely to resolving disagreements (breaking deadlocks) between the partners, or they could empower the board to assist with the management of the business on an ongoing basis. They will need to protect the board from any potential lawsuit by a disgruntled partner unhappy with an adverse decision, which can be done through immunity and safe harbor provisions, as well as the commitment to pay any/all legal fees the board incurs in any dispute. Individual arbiter – Rather than appointing an entire board, the partners could select just one trusted advisor from their mutual contacts who will resolve all disagreements and break deadlocks between them. Again, they need to protect this decision-maker through immunity provisions and coverage of legal fees.

– Rather than appointing an entire board, the partners could select just one trusted advisor from their mutual contacts who will resolve all disagreements and break deadlocks between them. Again, they need to protect this decision-maker through immunity provisions and coverage of legal fees. Flip a coin or staggered governance – Some business partners require the partners to flip a coin when they are in conflict over a business decision. Other 50-50 partners rotate decision-making authority for some period of time so that one partner makes decisions for a defined period before the authority rotates back to the other partner. These provisions seem unwieldy, but they do reflect forethought by the partners to avoid a deadlock scenario.

If these tie-breaking mechanisms are not adopted, the partners may have no method to resolve their deadlock. Even worse, if one partner leaves the company in frustration to start a new business, the remaining partner may allege that the departing partner misappropriated the company’s trade secrets/confidential information. While this claim by the remaining partner may not be valid, it will put a damper on the departing partner’s efforts to start over at a new company.

The Better Alternative: 51%-49% Ownership, But With 50-50 Economic Impact

There is an alternative to the 50-50 owned business that will fully avoid any potential deadlock but also align the partners’ economic interests in the company.

Specifically, the partners can structure the ownership of the business on a 51%-49% basis, which means that one partner will have final decision-making authority and thereby avoid deadlock between them. But they can also agree that the parties will share equally in the financial returns from the business, which provides them with the same compensation (including bonuses) and same distributions, as well as ensures they have the identical financial return from the company. Further, the 49% owner can also insist on some veto rights so that the minority partner has to approve certain major decisions.

The type of major decisions that require the minority partner’s approval may include all of the following, as well as other decisions that are negotiated between the partners: (1) adding new shareholders or members, (2) selling the business or selling the majority of its assets, (3) removing the minority partner as a board member or manager, and (4) making changes to the corporate bylaws or to the LLC company agreement.

While many partners who are seeking a 50% interest in a new business may not be willing to accept a minority interest and cede most of the control over the company to the other partner, this approach is worth considering. First, it confirms that the partners will not become deadlocked over operational decisions and prevents the company from being derailed on a day-to-day basis. Second, it assures the minority partner that the financial benefits he or she receives will mirror those of the majority owner. Finally, to secure the 51% ownership stake in the company, the majority owner may be required to make a much more substantial capital contribution to launch the business than the minority partner contributed.

Conclusion

The idea of a 50-50 owned business sounds reasonable on paper, but it often leads to serious conflicts in the future between partners in the real world. Even closely aligned partners at the start can end up having major disagreements when challenges arise in the business or when they experience problems in their personal lives such as a divorce or health issues. The legal options for deadlocked partners are limited, and these types of conflicts can be devastating to the business. When a business cannot address problems or make important decisions, this dysfunctional situation creates stress that may cause the company to flounder and lose both clients and employees.

To avoid the negative consequences of deadlock, potential 50-50 partners may want to adopt a 51%-49% ownership structure, but one where they agree to share all financial returns from the company on a 50-50 basis and which also provides the minority partner with veto rights over key decisions. If this ownership split is not acceptable, the partners who are committed to forming a 50-50 owned business should insist on adopting some form of a tie-breaking mechanism that avoids the calamity of a deadlock in the future that seriously impairs the business or results in its ultimate demise.