5 Important Steps to Take After a Car Accident in NJ
Wednesday, July 8, 2026

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The first 48 hours after a car accident can be critical. Most people are shaken up and overwhelmed, but what you do during this window can seriously impact both your health and your potential legal case. Here are some basic steps that you should consider after an accident.

Step 1: Call 911 and get a police report

As soon as it’s safe, call 911 so police and, if needed, EMTs can come to the scene. Tell the officers what happened. In NJ, having an official police report is often key when it comes time to prove how the accident occurred and who was at fault.

Step 2: Document the scene and damage

If you are physically able and it is safe to do so, use your phone to take plenty of photos. Get wide shots of the scene, traffic lights or signs, skid marks, debris, and even weather or lighting conditions. Photograph all vehicles involved from multiple angles.

If you have visible injuries such as bruising, cuts, and/or swelling, document those too. These photos can become incredibly important later, especially when memories fade.

Step 3: Get medical care quickly (and understand your insurance coverage)

Even if you feel “okay,” get checked out as soon as you can, whether that’s the ER, urgent care, or your primary care doctor. Adrenaline can mask injuries like concussions, neck and back injuries, or other internal trauma. Getting evaluated early not only protects your health, but it also creates a medical record tying your injuries/symptoms to the accident.

You should also file a claim with your auto insurance carrier and submit a PIP (Personal Injury Protection) application right away. A lot of people do not realize this, but in New Jersey, your own auto insurance carrier typically pays for your medical treatment for injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident through PIP.

That said, be mindful of your PIP limits. If you have minimal coverage, a single hospital visit can eat up a large portion of your available benefits, leaving little left for follow-up care like physical therapy or other specialists. In some cases, if you have health insurance, it may make sense to consider using it strategically instead of PIP, depending on your situation.

Step 4: Be cautious with what you say

At the scene, keep conversations focused on safety and exchanging information. Later, when insurance companies start calling, stick to the basic facts, especially in the first 48 hours.

Avoid giving a recorded statement to the other driver’s insurance company right away. You are still processing what happened, and it is easy to say something inaccurate or incomplete. Also, do not sign anything or accept a quick settlement check while you are still in pain and unsure about the extent of your injuries.

Step 5: Consider talking to a lawyer early

Reaching out to an NJ personal injury attorney in those first 48 hours does not mean you are filing a lawsuit right away. It means you are getting guidance on what to document, how to handle insurance companies, and what deadlines and insurance coverages apply in your situation.

A brief conversation early on can help you avoid mistakes that can be difficult to fix later.

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