40-Hour Workweek Is Now a Reality in Mexico: Dos and Don’ts for Employers

On March 3, 2026, the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States was amended to reduce the workweek from forty-eight hours to forty hours, by two hours per year beginning in 2027. The amendment was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (Diario Oficial de la Federación (DOF)).

Quick Hits

The standard workweek in Mexico will decrease from forty-eight to forty hours, by two hours per year starting in 2027.

Wages and benefits cannot be reduced.

Overtime is restructured.

A six-day schedule remains permissible.

Key Changes Under the Reform

Reduced weekly hours. The standard workweek will decrease to forty hours per week in 2030. The reform does not mandate two rest days per week. Hence, the current structure of at least one rest day for every six days worked stays in place.

Overtime restructured. Employees can work overtime during the workweek, but no more than twelve hours, four hours on any given day and four days per week. (This will be increasing gradually as the maximum workweek reduces.)

Prohibition on overtime for minors. The amendment expressly prohibits minors (less than eighteen years old) from performing overtime under any circumstances.

Implementation Timeline

The amendment permits employers to organize and plan. The reduction of the workweek phases in gradually through 2030. The amendment entered into force on March 3, 2026, with the hourly reductions beginning January 1, 2027:

2027: forty-six hours

2028: forty-four hours

2029: forty-two hours

2030: forty hours

Dos for Employers

Auditing current scheduling practices. Consider taking a hard look at existing shift schedules and working hours across all employee classifications, and identifying where adjustments will be necessary.

Reviewing overtime policies. Employers may want to ensure that managers and supervisors understand the new extraordinary twelve-hour weekly maximum threshold (expected by 2030) and what happens when it is exceeded. Employers may also want to reassess authorization procedures accordingly.

Budgeting for increased labor costs. Fewer hours per worker may mean more workers for maintaining productivity. Employers may want to factor that into projections, along with overtime rates.

Staying informed. The Congress of the Union has ninety days from March 3, 2026, to enact secondary legislation implementing the amendment.

Aligning expectations internally and externally. Employers may want to have HR, finance, and operations teams coordinate with each other to ensure everyone understands the changes and their implications. Equally important: consider looping in external providers like accountants and payroll administrators early in the process. These stakeholders will play a critical role in updating systems, recalculating compensation structures, and ensuring compliance. A smooth transition depends on everyone being on the same page well before deadlines hit.

Don’ts for Employers

Don’t wait. Implementation is gradual, but employers that start planning now will adapt far more smoothly than those scrambling later.

Don’t assume this means a five-day workweek. It doesn’t. The reform reduces weekly hours to forty but does not mandate two rest days. A six-day schedule remains permissible.

Don’t cut wages or benefits. The government’s criteria and constitutional principles are clear: salaries cannot be reduced in general, and certainly not due to the amendment. Consider reviewing payroll structures to ensure compliance.

Looking Ahead

With the reform now published and in force, employers may want to prepare for the phased implementation beginning January 1, 2027. Congress has ninety days to enact the necessary secondary legislation, which will provide additional guidance on compliance requirements.