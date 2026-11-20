For 340B covered entities, 2026 was defined by one issue: rebates. The Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) first attempt at a rebate pilot was blocked in court, but HRSA has since relaunched a revised pilot that takes effect January 1, 2027. Federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), Ryan White clinics, and safety-net hospitals should plan now for paying full price up front on certain drugs and waiting for rebates, while watching Congress, the courts, and the states for relief. Below are the key developments and what they mean for you.

1. The Rebate Pilot: Blocked in 2026, Revived for 2027

In July 2025, HRSA announced a voluntary rebate pilot for drugs subject to Medicare price negotiation, to begin January 1, 2026. On December 29, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine preliminarily enjoined the pilot nationwide in a lawsuit brought by the American Hospital Association (AHA), citing deficiencies in the administrative record. After the First Circuit refused to stay the injunction, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) dismissed its appeal and withdrew the pilot, and on February 10, 2026, the court vacated it. Importantly, the court stated that HRSA "is empowered by statute" to use rebates, meaning HRSA lost on process, not on authority.

HRSA then rebuilt the record. Its February 2026 Request for Information drew more than 2,400 comments (comments closed April 20, 2026), and on August 3, 2026, HRSA published a revised pilot covering drugs selected for Medicare negotiated prices in 2026 and 2027, which HRSA says represent less than 5.5 percent of total 340B sales. On October 1, 2026, HRSA approved 10 manufacturers covering 21 drugs, all on the Beacon platform. HRSA's first-year evaluation is due April 30, 2028.

How it works for covered entities:

Purchase covered drugs at wholesale acquisition cost.

Submit claims data to the manufacturer platform.

Receive a rebate for the difference between the price paid and the 340B ceiling price.

This creates cash-flow pressure, particularly for grant-funded FQHCs and Ryan White clinics. On October 9, 2026, the AHA, the Maine Hospital Association, and four hospitals filed a new suit challenging the revised pilot, supported by an amicus brief from America's Essential Hospitals, 340B Health, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), and the Children's Hospital Association. That case is the only realistic path to stopping the pilot before launch; a ruling is pending.

2. Other Federal Developments

Manufacturer-imposed rebates rejected. On July 21, 2026, the D.C. Circuit held that manufacturers cannot impose rebate models on their own; HRSA approval is required.

On July 21, 2026, the D.C. Circuit held that manufacturers cannot impose rebate models on their own; HRSA approval is required. Medicare payment cuts. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ( CMS) 2027 outpatient rule reduces Medicare payments for 340B drugs, a hospital-specific concern.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services CMS) 2027 outpatient rule reduces Medicare payments for 340B drugs, a hospital-specific concern. Tighter manufacturer restrictions. Contract pharmacy and claims-data restrictions continue to expand. Johnson & Johnson now requires in-house claims data and has extended its contract pharmacy restrictions to federal grantees, including Ryan White clinics.

3. Congress: Many Bills, Limited Time

Ryan White clinics, health centers, and safety-net hospitals are united in opposing the rebate model and have endorsed the bipartisan 340B Rebate Model Delay Act.

Key proposals currently alive in Congress include:

Bill What it does on rebates Note for covered entities 340B Rebate Model Delay Act (H.R. 10770) Requires upfront discounts Jan. 1, 2027–Dec. 31, 2028; bars federal funds for the pilot Bipartisan, single-issue bill Community Health Center Drug Pricing Protection Act (H.R. 7391) Bars pay-first, rebate-later arrangements FQHCs only; standalone Ryan White clinics not covered Safety Net Provider Drug Pricing Protection Act (H.R. 10919) Permanently bars pay-first, rebate-later arrangements Covers Ryan White grantees, FQHCs, critical access hospitals, sole community hospitals and others PROTECT 340B Act of 2026 (H.R. 10937) Requires HHS to terminate the pilot before launch Also bars Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) and insurer discrimination SUSTAIN 340B Act (S. 5244) Ends the pilot one year after enactment Codifies contract pharmacy use; patient definition; child site rules SECURE 340B Act (H.R. 9599) Bars rebate models for four years Unlimited contract pharmacies; reporting; medical-debt limits 340B ACCESS Act (H.R. 5256) Creates a claims clearinghouse Would preempt state contract pharmacy protection laws

Democrats won both chambers in the midterms, but without a veto-proof majority, and the 120th Congress convenes January 3, 2027—two days after the pilot starts. Lame-duck odds for 340B legislation are extremely low, and all pending bills expire with the 119th Congress. The most realistic relief is a 2027 appropriations rider modeled on the Delay Act's funding ban, which would still require the President's signature. New majorities can also hold oversight hearings as HRSA evaluates the pilot. Because courts have recognized HHS's statutory authority to use rebates, HRSA retains the initiative unless Congress acts.

4. The States: A Deepening Circuit Split

More than 20 states now have contract pharmacy protection laws, and newer laws also restrict manufacturer claims-data demands. The Fifth Circuit has upheld Louisiana's (July 6, 2026) and Mississippi's laws, and the Eighth Circuit has upheld Arkansas Act 1103. In the Fourth Circuit, a panel found the West Virginia and Maryland laws likely preempted; the full court reheard the case on October 27, 2026, and a decision is pending. Colorado's law has survived three challenges, and active litigation is underway in Oregon, Hawaii, Washington, Oklahoma, and Maine. The Arkansas Attorney General is also suing manufacturers over contract pharmacy restrictions. With a Seventh Circuit appeal involving Lilly pending, Supreme Court review is expected.

Key Dates

Date Event Nov. 30, 2026 CMS deadline to publish 2028 negotiated prices, including Biktarvy Through Jan. 2, 2027 Lame-duck window for action on the Delay Act Jan. 1, 2027 Revised rebate pilot takes effect Jan. 3, 2027 120th Congress convenes under Democratic control Early 2027 CMS announces 20 drugs selected for 2029 prices Pending Maine ruling on revised pilot; full Fourth Circuit; Seventh Circuit (Lilly) Apr. 30, 2028 HRSA first-year pilot evaluation due

What Covered Entities Should Do Now