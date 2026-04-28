2nd Circuit Finds Animal Groups Lack Standing to Challenge Swine Rule
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • A Second Circuit panel held that animal welfare groups do not have standing (Law360 subscription required) to sue USDA for the Agency’s revised practices for inspecting pigs at slaughterhouses.
  • The groups—Farm Sanctuary, Animal Equality, and Animal Outlook—challenged a 2019 rule that permits sorting pigs and disposing of “unfit” pigs before they are inspected by a USDA-trained inspector. According to the groups, the rule violates the Federal Meat Inspection Act, the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act.
  • A New York federal court previously found that the groups did have standing and found in favor of USDA on the merits. However, on appeal, the Second Circuit determined that the groups’ argument that they will have to divert resources or their missions will be frustrated does not sufficiently allege a concrete injury; thus, the argument is inadequate to establish standing.
  • According to the panel, all of the “alleged injuries to plaintiffs involve voluntary expenditures to advocate against policies embedded in the [rule] or the diversion of resources from other aspects of their missions to rescue pigs they allege will be affected by these new policies.” Both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Second Circuit have previously found that these types of injuries are not enough to establish standing; instead, a “plaintiff must show far more than simply a setback to the organizations abstract social interests.”
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

New York Assembly Passes GRAS Bill
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Ninth Circuit Reinforces “Reasonable Consumer” Standard in Water Filter Advertising Case
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Michigan Argues for Dismissal of DOJ Lawsuit Challenging Cage-Free Egg Law
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Singapore Implements Beverage Container Return Scheme
by: David J. Ettinger , Jenny Xin Li
FTC Follows New Executive Order with a “Made in the USA” Sweep
by: Sheila A. Millar , Antonia Stamenova-Dancheva
FDA Releases Honey Sampling Results
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Publishes Priority Research Agenda for Food Safety and Nutrition
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
5th Circuit Affirms Ruling that Home Distillation Ban is Unconstitutional
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Petition Calls for Cancer Warning on Processed Meats
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Releases FY 2027 Budget Request, Includes Legislative Wish-List
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
EPA Publishes Updated Drinking Water Contaminant List
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Mississippi Enacts Nation’s First Ban on Cell‑Cultured Dairy Products
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Is the FCC Close to Finalizing its New NG911 Reliability Rules?
by: Timothy A. Doughty , Wesley K. Wright

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 