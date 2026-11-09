2027 OPPS Final Rule: Implications for Outpatient Growth and Healthcare Transactions

On November 4, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its 2027 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) final rule. Most provisions take effect January 1, 2027. Beyond the annual payment updates, the rule has implications for outpatient expansion, physician partnerships, acquisitions and capital investments.

The key developments include expanded outpatient surgical coverage, site-neutral imaging payments, changes to 340B reimbursement and new provider-based requirements.

Expanded Surgical Coverage Creates New ASC Opportunities

CMS finalized a 2.3% payment update for qualifying hospitals and ASCs, removed 637 services from the inpatient-only (IPO) list, and expanded the ASC covered procedures list.

Building on earlier changes affecting musculoskeletal procedures, the 2027 IPO removals extend to gastrointestinal, urologic, gynecologic, endocrine and thoracic surgery. Specific ASC additions include certain complex abdominal hernia repairs and colorectal procedures. The changes expand outpatient surgical payment opportunities, although some procedures may qualify for hospital outpatient reimbursement without being eligible for payment in an ASC.

Implications for Providers: General and gastrointestinal surgery may present opportunities for ASC development and hospital–physician joint ventures. Urology and gynecology also warrant attention, although the impact depends on which procedures qualify for ASC payment. More complex procedures present additional considerations involving patient selection and facility capabilities.

The expansion also comes as health systems pursue specialty-focused ASC partnerships with physician groups and experienced operators. The commercial opportunity will depend on which procedures can realistically move to outpatient settings, anticipated case volumes and reimbursement.

Site-Neutral Imaging Payments Change Investment Economics

CMS finalized Physician Fee Schedule-equivalent payments for certain imaging services without contrast furnished at excepted off-campus provider-based departments, including specified X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans and MRIs. Rural sole community hospitals are exempt.

Implications for Providers: Reduced reimbursement may affect existing imaging operations and the economics of proposed radiology acquisitions or joint ventures.

The narrowing payment differential may increase interest in freestanding imaging centers, independent diagnostic testing facilities (IDTFs), and radiology group partnerships. Although the rule does not directly change IDTF reimbursement, it may reduce the financial advantage of certain hospital outpatient arrangements and influence how future imaging investments are structured.

340B Changes May Shift Outpatient Oncology Economics

CMS finalized payment at average sales price (ASP) minus 28% for affected 340B-acquired drugs, rather than the proposed ASP minus 33.4%. Rural sole community hospitals, children's hospitals, PPS-exempt cancer hospitals, and specified drug categories are exempt.

The rural sole community hospital exemption is also relevant to emerging regional cancer networks and virtual oncology partnerships designed to expand access to care closer to home. The exemption applies to qualifying hospitals, not automatically to their affiliates or joint venture partners.

CMS is redistributing the savings from lower 340B drug payments through higher reimbursement for other hospital outpatient services, including eligible radiation therapy and surgical procedures.

The estimated 7.5% payment adjustment may benefit some service lines, although the actual increase varies by procedure and may not offset reduced drug revenue at an individual hospital.

CMS also finalized changes to certain radiation therapy payment classifications. Together, these policies may affect oncology services differently. Lower drug reimbursement could reduce margins for hospital-based infusion programs, while changes in radiation therapy and infusion administration payments may provide a partial offset in some settings. Existing site-neutral limitations on certain off-campus drug administration services also affect the economics of infusion operations.

Implications for Providers: The relative economics of infusion centers, radiation oncology operations and comprehensive cancer centers may shift, particularly where facilities provide a mix of drug-intensive and non-drug services.

These changes may also influence oncology joint ventures, arrangements with for-profit providers and physician professional services agreements (PSAs), especially where the parties have different responsibilities for drug costs, technical revenue, equipment investments and operating expenses.

Ownership structure, reimbursement arrangements and the allocation of operating risk remain important considerations because for-profit partnerships do not automatically inherit a hospital's 340B eligibility.

CMS Accelerates Recovery of Earlier 340B Payments

CMS is speeding up its recovery of money it previously paid hospitals for outpatient services under an earlier 340B payment policy. Beginning in 2027, CMS will apply a 2% annual reduction to the base rate used to calculate most non-drug hospital outpatient payments, up from 0.5% previously. CMS expects to complete the recovery in 2031. Hospitals with a Medicare certification number effective date of January 2, 2018, or later are exempt from this reduction.

Implications for Providers: This accelerated recovery, combined with the new 340B drug payment reductions, could put additional pressure on hospital outpatient revenue over the next several years. The combined effect may be particularly relevant to the financial assumptions underlying outpatient acquisitions, joint ventures and long-term capital investments.

Provider-Based Requirements Add Acquisition and Integration Considerations

Beginning January 1, 2028, covered off-campus provider-based departments must bill under separate National Provider Identifiers (NPIs) and satisfy provider-based attestation requirements as conditions of Medicare payment. Existing covered departments must submit initial attestations by December 31, 2027, after obtaining the necessary NPIs and updating enrollment records.

Implications for Providers: Provider-based eligibility and enrollment requirements are becoming more consequential in outpatient acquisition and integration strategies.

For transactions involving off-campus departments, the ability to maintain hospital outpatient reimbursement may depend on existing provider-based compliance and post-closing ownership and operational arrangements. Off-campus provider-based status generally requires full ownership and control by the main provider, rather than merely an affiliation or minority investment.

Additional Compliance Changes

CMS also finalized changes allowing approved hospital accrediting organizations to review specified administrative requirements under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), including signage, emergency department logs, transfer-record retention, and on-call physician lists. Updated accreditation programs require CMS approval before these reviews begin.

Other operational changes include updated 340B drug billing modifiers and expanded prior authorization requirements for certain botulinum toxin injection services beginning July 1, 2027.

Looking Ahead

The 2027 OPPS final rule reinforces the importance of reimbursement policy in shaping outpatient growth strategies. Expanded surgical coverage creates opportunities for ASC development, while site-neutral imaging payments and 340B changes may shift the economics of existing outpatient operations.

For health systems, physician groups and investors, these developments may influence the structure of future partnerships, acquisition valuations and decisions about where to deploy capital. The financial impact will vary based on service mix, provider status and applicable payment policies.