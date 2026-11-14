2027 Inflation-Adjusted Plan Limits
Saturday, November 14, 2026

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The IRS recently published its annual cost of living adjustments for various retirement plan limits. The new limits reflect fairly modest inflation adjustments. The updated key retirement plan limits include the following items:

2027 Limit 2026 Limit  
Annual Compensation Limit $375,000 $360,000
Elective Deferral Limit $25,500 $24,500
Standard Age 50 Catch-Up Contribution Limit $8,500 $8,000
Age 60-63 Special Catch-Up Contribution Limit $11,750 $11,250
DC Maximum Contribution Limit $75,000 $72,000
DB Maximum Benefit Limit $300,000 $290,000
HCE Threshold $170,000 $160,000

The IRS has also released the updated 2027 limits applicable to certain health and welfare plans, including the following key limits:

2027 Limit 2026 Limit  
Health FSA – Maximum contributions $3,500 $3,400
Health FSA – Maximum carryover of unused amounts (optional plan provision) $700 $680
HSA – maximum contributions

$4,500 (self-only)

$9,000 (family)

$4,400 (self-only)

$8,750 (family)
HDHP – Minimum Deductible

$1,750 (self-only)

$3,500 (family)

$1,700 (self-only)

$3,400 (family)
HDHP – Maximum Out of Pocket

$8,700 (self-only)

$17,400 (family)

$8,500 (self-only)

$17,000 (family)
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