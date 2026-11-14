2027 Inflation-Adjusted Plan Limits

The IRS recently published its annual cost of living adjustments for various retirement plan limits. The new limits reflect fairly modest inflation adjustments. The updated key retirement plan limits include the following items:

2027 Limit 2026 Limit Annual Compensation Limit $375,000 $360,000 Elective Deferral Limit $25,500 $24,500 Standard Age 50 Catch-Up Contribution Limit $8,500 $8,000 Age 60-63 Special Catch-Up Contribution Limit $11,750 $11,250 DC Maximum Contribution Limit $75,000 $72,000 DB Maximum Benefit Limit $300,000 $290,000 HCE Threshold $170,000 $160,000

The IRS has also released the updated 2027 limits applicable to certain health and welfare plans, including the following key limits: