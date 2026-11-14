2027 Inflation-Adjusted Plan Limits
Saturday, November 14, 2026
The IRS recently published its annual cost of living adjustments for various retirement plan limits. The new limits reflect fairly modest inflation adjustments. The updated key retirement plan limits include the following items:
|2027 Limit
|2026 Limit
|Annual Compensation Limit
|$375,000
|$360,000
|Elective Deferral Limit
|$25,500
|$24,500
|Standard Age 50 Catch-Up Contribution Limit
|$8,500
|$8,000
|Age 60-63 Special Catch-Up Contribution Limit
|$11,750
|$11,250
|DC Maximum Contribution Limit
|$75,000
|$72,000
|DB Maximum Benefit Limit
|$300,000
|$290,000
|HCE Threshold
|$170,000
|$160,000
The IRS has also released the updated 2027 limits applicable to certain health and welfare plans, including the following key limits:
|2027 Limit
|2026 Limit
|Health FSA – Maximum contributions
|$3,500
|$3,400
|Health FSA – Maximum carryover of unused amounts (optional plan provision)
|$700
|$680
|HSA – maximum contributions
|
$4,500 (self-only)
$9,000 (family)
|
$4,400 (self-only)
$8,750 (family)
|HDHP – Minimum Deductible
|
$1,750 (self-only)
$3,500 (family)
|
$1,700 (self-only)
$3,400 (family)
|HDHP – Maximum Out of Pocket
|
$8,700 (self-only)
$17,400 (family)
|
$8,500 (self-only)
$17,000 (family)
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