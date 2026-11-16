2027 Cost of Living Adjustments
Monday, November 16, 2026

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The Internal Revenue Service has announced the 2027 cost of living adjustments for employer benefit plan limits. These adjusted amounts may require updates to open enrollment materials, or supplements to open enrollment materials if they have already been published using 2026 or projected numbers. The adjusted amounts generally apply for plan years beginning in 2027, although some apply specifically to the 2027 calendar year. Please click for a printer-friendly version of the table below.

Employee Benefits Plan

Plan Year
2027
2026
401(k), 403(b), 457 deferral limit
$25,500
$24,500
Catch-up contribution limit (age 50 or older by end of year)
$8,500
$8,000
Catch-up contribution limit (age 60, 61, 62, or 63 by end of year)
$11,750
$11,250
Roth catch-up contribution limit
$155,000 or more in FICA wages in 2026
$150,000 or more in FICA wages in 2025
Annual compensation limit
$375,000
$360,000
Annual benefits payable under defined benefit plans
$300,000
$290,000
Annual allocations to accounts in defined contribution plans
$72,000 (but not more than 100% of compensation)
$70,000 (but not more than 100% of compensation)
Highly compensated employee
Compensation more than $160,000 in 2026 plan year
Compensation more than $155,000 in 2025 plan year

Health Savings Accounts

Calendar Year
2027
2026
Maximum contribution
Family
Self
$9,000
$4,500
$8,750
$4,400
Catch-up contribution limit (age 55 or older by end of plan year)
$1,000
$1,000
Minimum deductible
Family
Self
$3,500
$1,750
$3,400
$1,700
Maximum out-of-pocket
Family
Self
$17,400
$8,700
$17,000
$8,500

Social Security

Calendar Year
2027
2026
Taxable wage base
$192,300
$184,500
Maximum earnings without loss of benefits
Under full retirement age

Year you reach full retirement age
$2,130/mo. ($25,560/yr.)

$5,660/mo. up to mo. of full retirement age ($67,920/yr.)
$2,040/mo. ($24,480/yr.)

$5,430/mo. up to mo. of full retirement age ($65,160/yr.)

Social Security Retirement Age

Year of Birth
Retirement Age
Prior to 1938
Age 65
1938
65 and 2 months
1939
65 and 4 months
1940
65 and 6 months
1941
65 and 8 months
1942
65 and 10 months
1943 – 1954
66
1955
66 and 2 months
1956
66 and 4 months
1957
66 and 6 months
1958
66 and 8 months
1959
66 and 10 months
1960 and later
67
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