2027 Cost of Living Adjustments
Monday, November 16, 2026
The Internal Revenue Service has announced the 2027 cost of living adjustments for employer benefit plan limits. These adjusted amounts may require updates to open enrollment materials, or supplements to open enrollment materials if they have already been published using 2026 or projected numbers. The adjusted amounts generally apply for plan years beginning in 2027, although some apply specifically to the 2027 calendar year. Please click for a printer-friendly version of the table below.
Employee Benefits Plan
|
Plan Year
|
2027
|
2026
|
401(k), 403(b), 457 deferral limit
|
$25,500
|
$24,500
|
Catch-up contribution limit (age 50 or older by end of year)
|
$8,500
|
$8,000
|
Catch-up contribution limit (age 60, 61, 62, or 63 by end of year)
|
$11,750
|
$11,250
|
Roth catch-up contribution limit
|
$155,000 or more in FICA wages in 2026
|
$150,000 or more in FICA wages in 2025
|
Annual compensation limit
|
$375,000
|
$360,000
|
Annual benefits payable under defined benefit plans
|
$300,000
|
$290,000
|
Annual allocations to accounts in defined contribution plans
|
$72,000 (but not more than 100% of compensation)
|
$70,000 (but not more than 100% of compensation)
|
Highly compensated employee
|
Compensation more than $160,000 in 2026 plan year
|
Compensation more than $155,000 in 2025 plan year
Health Savings Accounts
|
Calendar Year
|
2027
|
2026
|
Maximum contribution
|
Family
Self
|
$9,000
$4,500
|
$8,750
$4,400
|
Catch-up contribution limit (age 55 or older by end of plan year)
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
Minimum deductible
|
Family
Self
|
$3,500
$1,750
|
$3,400
$1,700
|
Maximum out-of-pocket
|
Family
Self
|
$17,400
$8,700
|
$17,000
$8,500
Social Security
|
Calendar Year
|
2027
|
2026
|
Taxable wage base
|
$192,300
|
$184,500
|
Maximum earnings without loss of benefits
|
Under full retirement age
Year you reach full retirement age
|
$2,130/mo. ($25,560/yr.)
$5,660/mo. up to mo. of full retirement age ($67,920/yr.)
|
$2,040/mo. ($24,480/yr.)
$5,430/mo. up to mo. of full retirement age ($65,160/yr.)
Social Security Retirement Age
|
Year of Birth
|
Retirement Age
|
Prior to 1938
|
Age 65
|
1938
|
65 and 2 months
|
1939
|
65 and 4 months
|
1940
|
65 and 6 months
|
1941
|
65 and 8 months
|
1942
|
65 and 10 months
|
1943 – 1954
|
66
|
1955
|
66 and 2 months
|
1956
|
66 and 4 months
|
1957
|
66 and 6 months
|
1958
|
66 and 8 months
|
1959
|
66 and 10 months
|
1960 and later
|
67
Current Public Notices
Published: 11 November, 2026
Published: 9 November, 2026
Published: 6 November, 2026
Published: 6 November, 2026
Published: 4 November, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from Varnum LLP
Upcoming Events
Dec
1-2
2026
Dec
3-5
2026
Nov
17
2026