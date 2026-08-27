2026 Unified Regulatory Agenda

On July 3, 2026, the administration released its “2026 Regulatory Plan and the Unified Agenda of Federal Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions.” Historically released twice per year, the unified agenda provides a snapshot of numerous regulatory proposals from across federal agencies, including their expected timeframes for finalization. The US Environmental Protection Agency’s share of the agenda includes multiple proposals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) as well as proposals related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). That subset largely comprises proposals that appeared on the most recent agenda (“Spring 2025,” released in September 2025), although most have updated timeframes. While some proposals may be further from becoming final rules, several are expected in the near term. When final, these rules could have significant implications for the regulated community. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s chemical regulatory team has reviewed these upcoming regulatory actions:

Continuing from the Spring 2025 agenda, EPA intends to revisit some of its significant PFAS regulations, including its Final Rule establishing near-zero drinking water standards for certain PFAS and its Final Rule requiring reporting of PFAS and PFAS-containing products under TSCA. Despite the administration’s overall deregulatory approach, the regulatory agenda shows that EPA will continue pursuing both regulatory and deregulatory actions relating to PFAS in the near future.

Some examples of EPA’s regulatory agenda items are:

Office of Water’s proposed rule to require monitoring and reporting of PFAS in the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permitting process.

Office of Land and Emergency Management’s proposal to list nine specific PFAS as Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) hazardous constituents.

Office of Water’s proposal (1) to rescind the regulatory determinations for four PFAS while (2) extending compliance deadlines for the MCLs established for PFOA and PFOS.

Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention’s proposed rule to revise its TSCA PFAS Reporting Rule.

Notably absent from the agenda is a previously included proposal by the Department of Defense to restrict the procurement of certain personal protective firefighting equipment containing PFAS and certain consumer products.

EPA’s regulatory agenda reflects the administration’s continued focus on revising the prior administration’s TSCA regulations, including chemical risk management rules, the reporting rule for PFAS, and procedures for existing chemical risk evaluations. EPA is taking action on these rules while many of them are still in litigation. EPA also aims to complete several delayed TSCA risk evaluations and risk management rules in the coming months.

Examples of regulatory agenda items include: