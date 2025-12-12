2026 State and Major Locality Minimum Wage Updates

Nineteen states, plus several major localities, will increase their minimum wage rates in the new year. The chart below lists state and certain major locality minimum wage increases for January 2026—and future dates, if already published and available—along with any related changes in the minimum cash wage for tipped employees and corresponding maximum tip credit amounts.

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour for nontipped employees and $2.13 per hour for tipped employees (with a maximum tip credit of $5.12). Minimum wage changes that will take effect on January 1, 2026, are shown in red text.

, are shown in This chart includes major localities with their own minimum wage rates that will increase in 2026. It is not exhaustive of all localities nationwide that may have a minimum wage different from the applicable state or federal rate.

This chart includes major localities with their own minimum wage rates that will increase in 2026. It is not exhaustive of all localities nationwide that may have a minimum wage different from the applicable state or federal rate. Jurisdictions that will not have, or have not yet announced, 2026 increases in their minimum wage rates generally are not included in the chart below.

