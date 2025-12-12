2026 State and Major Locality Minimum Wage Updates
Friday, December 12, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Nineteen states, plus several major localities, will increase their minimum wage rates in the new year. The chart below lists state and certain major locality minimum wage increases for January 2026—and future dates, if already published and available—along with any related changes in the minimum cash wage for tipped employees and corresponding maximum tip credit amounts.

Quick Hits

  • Nineteen states will increase their minimum wage rates in 2026.
  • The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour for nontipped employees and $2.13 per hour for tipped employees (with a maximum tip credit of $5.12).

Please note the following:

  • Minimum wage changes that will take effect on January 1, 2026, are shown in red text.
  • This chart includes major localities with their own minimum wage rates that will increase in 2026. It is not exhaustive of all localities nationwide that may have a minimum wage different from the applicable state or federal rate.
  • Jurisdictions that will not have, or have not yet announced, 2026 increases in their minimum wage rates generally are not included in the chart below.
  • The federal minimum wage rate remains at $7.25 per hour for nontipped employees and $2.13 per hour for tipped employees (with a maximum tip credit of $5.12).

To expand and explore the full chart, please click the thumbnail below.

© 2025, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISTRIBUTION BY FUND.COM INC. (FNDM)
Published: 12 December, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ZenniHome
Published: 11 December, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ellis Geothermal Inc
Published: 30 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ACRETO CLOUD CORP.
Published: 30 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JAIAJ Winding Way, LLC
Published: 21 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 20 Constitution BSD LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SKJ, LLC AND TRYON & GORMAN, LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tekton Artesian Springs LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 JENNIFER LANE CORP.
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN WESTERN CATTLE COMPANY LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Columbus, Ohio, Enacts New Pay Transparency Ordinance Requiring Salary Ranges in Job Postings
by: Kristi S. Nelson Foy , Mathew Parker
Beltway Buzz, December 12, 2025
by: James J. Plunkett
Justice Department Erases Disparate Impact Liability from Title VI Enforcement Regulations
by: Nonnie L. Shivers
2026 Washington State Minimum Wage Update
by: Kristofer T. Noneman
OSHA Recordkeeping and Reporting Guidance for Employers, Part III: Reporting Fatalities, In-Patient Hospitalizations, Amputations, and the Loss of an Eye
by: John Surma
USCIS Pauses Benefit Requests for Nationals From ‘High-Risk’ Countries and Halts Asylum Adjudications
by: Sarah Collins
Mayoral Override. NYC Employers to Face New Pay Data Reporting Obligations
by: Simone R.D. Francis , James A. Patton
California Court Affirms Waiver of Arbitration Rights in Wage and Hour Class Action Case
by: Robert R. Roginson
Year-End Roundup. What Employers Need to Know About Legal Changes in Florida
by: Dee Anna Hays , Michael D. Mitchell
Oregon Court of Appeals Reinforces Legal Standard for Wrongful Discharge Claims
by: Alysha D. Phelps
German Regional Labor Issues Ruling on the Domestic Application of General Protection Against Dismissal
by: Dr. Martin Greßlin
Supreme Court to Review Constitutionality of Birthright Citizenship in 2025–26 Term
by: W. First Born , Marquita L. Capers
State Department Announces Expanded Screening and Vetting of H-1B and H-4 Visa Applications
by: Sarah Collins

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 