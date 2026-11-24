On November 10, 2026, the SEC’s Division of Enforcement announced its Enforcement Results for Fiscal Year 2026. FY 2026 was the first full fiscal year under Chairman Paul Atkins, and the results continue the trend we have tracked over the past three years: fewer cases, smaller monetary totals, and a Commission that insists its program be judged on the quality of its cases rather than their quantity. As Chairman Atkins put it, enforcement actions and financial remedies “are important measures of activity, but they are not the only or most telling measures.” That said, total enforcement actions have fallen 56% since FY 2023, reaching their lowest level in more than three decades.

For private fund managers, however, those declines should not obscure the SEC’s continued focus on advisers. Investment adviser and investment company cases were again the largest single component of the SEC’s docket, and while the Division has refocused on fraud and demonstrable investor harm, it continued to bring negligence-based and compliance-rule cases against advisers.

Key Takeaways

Enforcement activity declined for the third straight year: 348 total actions and 235 standalone actions in FY 2026, down from 456 and 303 in FY 2025—and less than half of the 784 total and 501 standalone actions reported in FY 2023.

348 total actions and 235 standalone actions in FY 2026, down from 456 and 303 in FY 2025—and less than half of the 784 total and 501 standalone actions reported in FY 2023. Monetary relief fell sharply. The SEC reported $1.095 billion in headline monetary relief ($752 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest and $343 million in penalties). Excluding $235 million deemed satisfied in parallel non-SEC actions, the figure is approximately $860 million—roughly 68% below FY 2025’s adjusted ~$2.7 billion.

The SEC reported $1.095 billion in headline monetary relief ($752 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest and $343 million in penalties). Excluding $235 million deemed satisfied in parallel non-SEC actions, the figure is approximately $860 million—roughly 68% below FY 2025’s adjusted ~$2.7 billion. Investment adviser and investment company cases were the largest category for the third consecutive year, representing 28% of FY 2026 actions, up from 23% in FY 2024 and 22% in FY 2025.

for the third consecutive year, representing 28% of FY 2026 actions, up from 23% in FY 2024 and 22% in FY 2025. The Division overhauled key procedures, issuing its first Enforcement Manual update since 2017 (standardizing the Wells process), and the Commission rescinded its 1972 “no-deny” settlement policy.

issuing its first Enforcement Manual update since 2017 (standardizing the Wells process), and the Commission rescinded its 1972 “no-deny” settlement policy. Whistleblower tips were roughly the same, but awards rebounded: approximately 26,000 whistleblower tips (roughly equal to FY 2025’s 27,000), but more than $158 million awarded to 65 individuals.

Comparison to Recent Years

The following chart compares the FY 2026 results against the figures we highlighted for fiscal years 2025, 2024 and 2023.

Metric FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 Total enforcement actions 784 583 456 348 Standalone actions 501 431 303 235 Monetary relief ordered[1] $4.9B $8.1B headline; ~$3.6B adjusted $17.9B headline; ~$2.7B adjusted $1.095B headline; $860M adjusted IA/IC actions 18% 23% 22% 28% Whistleblower tips received 18,000 24,000 27,000 26,000 Whistleblower awards ~$600M $255M ~$60M ~$158M

Key Takeaways for Private Fund Managers

1. Quality over quantity: the downward trend continues.

The SEC reported 348 total actions in FY 2026, consisting of 235 standalone actions and 113 other proceedings (47 follow-on administrative proceedings and 66 delinquent-filing matters, according to the addendum). Total actions declined approximately 24% from FY 2025 and standalone actions approximately 22%. Since FY 2023, total actions are down roughly 56% and standalone actions roughly 53%.

Unlike FY 2025, these results cannot be attributed to a mid-year change in administration; FY 2026 reflects a full year of the current Commission’s priorities. The release presents the smaller docket as deliberate. Director David Woodcock stated that the Division “reviewed our investigative docket,” and intended to focus on “serious and consequential violations”—fraud, manipulation, insider trading, gatekeeper failures and disclosure violations—with an emphasis on individual accountability: two-thirds of standalone actions charged at least one individual.

2. Investment advisers remain the single largest component of the docket.

Investment adviser and investment company matters accounted for 97 of the 348 actions listed in the addendum, or approximately 28%—the highest share in the four years we have tracked. These matters represented the largest single category for the third consecutive year. Delinquent filings were the next largest category at 19%, followed by securities offerings at 18%, while issuer reporting, audit and accounting cases fell to just 9% of total actions.

The figure for investment adviser and investment company matters includes more than 40 actions brought as part of the Commission’s cross-border initiative against entities that allegedly filed false Forms ADV to feign legitimacy as U.S. advisers and lure retail investors. Even setting those cases aside, the docket includes a meaningful number of actions against private fund managers.

3. A move towards consistency through formalized policies.

In February 2026, the Division published its updated Enforcement Manual, the first comprehensive revision since 2017. Among other things, issuing a Wells notice now requires approval from the Office of the Director; recipients will ordinarily receive four weeks to respond (versus the prior practice of roughly two); staff should inform recipients of the proposed charges, the relief sought and “salient, probative evidence” in the record, and make reasonable efforts to provide access to relevant portions of the investigative file; and post-Wells meetings should be scheduled within four weeks of receipt of a Wells submission and attended by senior leadership. The Manual also restores simultaneous consideration of settlement offers and waiver requests and explains how cooperation affects penalties.

In a similar move, on October 1, 2026, the Division of Examinations published its new Exam Handbook. The Division has now set out the exam process in a detailed, stage-by-stage guide, replacing a five-page brochure. For the first time, the Division also states in writing that “[w]hile not dispositive, prompt and appropriate action to correct findings of potential violations may be a mitigating factor” in deciding whether to refer an exam finding to Enforcement. Although prompt remediation has historically reduced the risk of an enforcement referral, advisers have still faced enforcement actions even after correcting deficiencies identified in an examination letter.

Greater transparency and formalization of SEC policies are welcome, in theory. But many of the underlying principles are longstanding. The problem has always been inconsistent application across offices, and even within groups. Whether formalizing these policies produces greater consistency remains to be seen.

4. Rescission of the “no-deny” policy.

In May 2026, the Commission rescinded its 54-year-old policy of prohibiting settling parties from publicly denying its allegations and said it will not enforce such clauses in prior settlements. Some settling defendants have embraced the change. One adviser revisited a four-year-old settled order to announce that it “categorically rejects” the findings. A public-company CEO agreed to a consent judgment and, in the same press release, declared: “I deny the SEC’s allegations — all of them. … Settling does not mean I agree with a single word of the SEC’s claims. It means nine years is enough ….” Some larger institutions continue to describe a resolution as “a business decision.” Settling managers will now have more latitude in communicating with investors about a resolution, although aggressive denials may bring more attention to the dispute and carry other collateral costs in parallel private litigation, investor disputes and future examinations.

5. Private fund cases: fraud headlines, but negligence-based cases continue.

The Commission’s headline private fund cases involved alleged fraud, particularly those targeting retail investors in the pre-IPO secondary market and venture fund offerings. But the Commission continued to bring cases that do not require proof of scienter:

A private credit adviser that originated loans and sold portions to its private funds as part of a “season and sell” strategy settled charges under Advisers Act Sections 206(2) and 206(4) and Rule 206(4)-8. During the market disruption at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the adviser continued selling loans without borrower-specific downgrades at par less the unamortized loan fee, consistent with market practice. The SEC’s order alleged that the adviser failed to reassess the effect of broader market conditions on fair value, contrary to its advisory agreements and investor disclosures. The firm paid a $900,000 penalty even though, according to the order, it had previously reimbursed the funds more than $5 million following an examination deficiency letter.

A wealth management adviser settled similar non-scienter charges for not offsetting its advisory fees by placement and referral fees its affiliated broker-dealer received from third-party fund managers, as its advisory agreements required and as disclosed in its Form ADV. The adviser was also charged for failing to implement its compliance policies related to the calculation of client advisory fees.

An investment adviser and its former CEO settled charges for breaches of fiduciary duty in failing to disclose conflicts of interest tied to investments it recommended. These included the CEO’s profit-sharing interest in a sub-adviser and the firm’s expense-sharing agreement with an ETF sponsor.

The common thread is a gap between what governing documents and disclosures say and what the manager actually did—on valuation of principal transactions, fee calculations and offsets, and conflicts.

6. Compliance still matters.

Notably, the release devotes a section to actions that reinforce “critical investor-protection guardrails,” explaining that such cases “strengthen compliance by holding market participants accountable for failing to meet their obligations, increase the likelihood that fraud and other misconduct is detected early, and provide meaningful deterrence.” Examples relevant to fund managers include Custody Rule cases against two advisory firms, an ETF adviser case involving affiliated transactions and Rule 18f-4 leverage limits, a case against a dually registered adviser for violations of Regulations S-P and S-ID involving failures to maintain reasonably designed cybersecurity and identity-theft policies, Schedule 13D cases against investment vehicles pursuing control transactions, and a Rule 21F-17 case against a former public company over separation agreements waiving whistleblower awards.

While the off-channel sweeps have ended, the Commission is framing rule-based cases as fraud prevention rather than technical violations—not a signal to deprioritize compliance.

7. Super Intelligence and enforcement.

The release makes several references to artificial intelligence or “Super Intelligence” (SI) in the context of the enforcement program. As an enforcement tool, the Division launched an Office of Super Intelligence and Analytics to “force-multiply” resources through “SI-enabled anomaly detection, accelerated document and transcript review, and improved blockchain and financial-flow analysis.” A new Retail Fraud Working Group also uses SI to analyze tips and data.

The release flags “SI-enabled manipulation schemes” and describes a case involving investment tips “supposedly generated by SI.” Separately, the Division of Examinations’ FY 2027 priorities focus on whether firms’ use of SI is consistent with their fiduciary, compliance and supervisory obligations. Managers should ensure that representations about SI capabilities in marketing materials, DDQs and investor communications are accurate and substantiated.

8. Whistleblower activity remains significant.

The SEC received approximately 26,000 whistleblower tips in FY 2026—in line with FY 2025 and FY 2024. Awards increased from approximately $60 million in FY 2025 to more than $158 million, paid to 65 individuals—the highest number of award recipients since FY 2023. These figures, together with the Rule 21F-17 case, underscore the importance of reviewing employment and separation agreements for language that could impede communications with the SEC.

Looking Ahead

FY 2026 confirms that the SEC’s enforcement program is smaller and more selective. For private fund managers, that is not the same as a low-risk environment. Investment adviser and investment company cases account for a larger share of the shrinking docket. The Division continues to bring negligence-based cases involving traditional focus areas. And SI-driven analytics may make detection more efficient.

The current posture may also not last. The case for a smaller enforcement program emphasizing quality over quantity will be harder to defend if the numbers keep falling below these historic low levels. The political environment is shifting as well, bringing more pressure on the Division to show results or a different set of priorities. Today’s conduct can still be reviewed years from now under a different Commission.

Managers should use this period as an opportunity to review their compliance program and confirm that their firms’ practices match the disclosures. Through the release and other statements, the Division of Enforcement has highlighted key risk areas including valuation of illiquid assets, fees and expenses, conflicts, custody, cybersecurity and protection of customer information, and SI-related representations. Where practices fall short, managers should remediate proactively.

[1] The adjustments differ by year. The FY 2024 figure excludes the more than $4.5 billion ordered against Terraform Labs and Do Kwon. The FY 2025 figure excludes $14.9 billion ordered in the Stanford International Bank case, $232 million in disgorgement deemed satisfied by court orders in parallel non-SEC proceedings, and $71 million in off-channel recordkeeping penalties. The FY 2026 figure excludes only the $235 million in disgorgement deemed satisfied in parallel non-SEC proceedings.