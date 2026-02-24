2026 Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform: What Employers Need to Know

b. providers of advice, recommendations, or referrals regarding PBM services who are themselves providers of PBM services or their affiliates

2. Covered service providers who can reasonably expect to receive $1,000 or more in direct or indirect compensation in connection with services provided, specifically:

1. Self-insured group health plans subject to ERISA (fully insured group health plans are explicitly excluded for now)

For the rebate pass-through requirements, the CAA provides that a contract for PBM services will not be reasonable (and thus eligible for the prohibited transaction exemption) unless contracts require full rebate pass-through. Therefore, entities providing PBM services for ERISA plans will be impacted.

3. Entities that provide PBM services on behalf of such plans or issuers via contract requirements related to PBM fees

2. Health insurance issuers offering group health insurance coverage under ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code, and the Public Health Service Act

For reporting and disclosure obligations, the following entities are covered:

Whether an entity is covered by the CAA depends on the provision, as its various requirements affect different types of entities.

Reporting Requirements

The level of reporting required of PBMs varies based on the size of the employers. In short, the CAA requires drug-level reporting for large employers (100 or more employees) and plan-level reporting for all employers, including those with fewer than 100 employees. Entities providing pharmacy benefit management services must disclose the following, drug-level information to large employers (100 or more employees) and plans on a semi-annual basis (or quarterly upon a plan’s request): 1. The compensation received by the PBM for each covered drug 2. The compensation paid to the pharmacy by the PBM 3. The spread between the compensation received by, and paid out by, the PBM 4. The rebates, fees, and other remuneration received by the plan and the PBM for each drug and therapeutic class 5. How much the PBM spent on drugs 6. How much the PBM paid to brokers and consultants for referrals 7. Any benefit design that favors affiliated pharmacies The plan-level reporting, which must be provided to all health plans regardless of size, will include summaries of drug pricing, cost information, and claims information. PBMs must also supply a document for plans to provide to participants and beneficiaries upon request that includes a summary of aggregate data related to claims, drug spending, rebates, and remuneration. Additionally, large employers who offer group health insurance may opt to require their PBM to submit a combined report to the group health plan, including both the drug-level reporting information and the plan-level summaries. Health plans must notify their participants and beneficiaries annually of the PBMs’ reporting obligations and provide relevant reporting documents received by the Plan to participants upon request.

PBMs must provide the following required disclosures: 1. Initial disclosures—in advance of when a contract or arrangement is entered, extended, or renewed 2. Ongoing disclosures—within 30 days after each six-month period Initial Disclosures 1. Description of services to be provided under the contract 2. Compensation expected for services under the contract 3. Drug manufacturer payments expected (rebates, fees, etc.) on a quarterly basis, including the amounts passed through to the plan and amounts retained by the PBM 4. Spread compensation expected on a quarterly basis 5. Copay claw-backs expected to be recouped from a pharmacy 6. Description of inflation protection or price protection agreements entered into with any drug manufacturer or related entity in connection with prescription drugs dispensed under the contract 7. Compensation reasonably expected for termination of contract, including calculation and refunds for prepaid amounts 8. All other compensation reasonably expected on a quarterly basis under the contract 9. Description of formulary placement incentives and arrangements entered into with drug manufacturers for services under the contract 10. Description of net cost to the plan or pricing methodology to determine the cost of each drug on the formulary 11. Acknowledgement that PBM will be providing fiduciary services to the plan under the contract, with a pledge to disclose activity or policies that may create conflicts of interest with the contract and plan 12. Audit rights of the plan Ongoing Disclosures 1. Compensation received on a quarterly basis for services under the contract 2. Drug manufacturer payments received on a quarterly basis for services under the contract 3. Spread compensation received on a quarterly basis 4. Copay claw-back compensation recouped from pharmacies on a quarterly basis 5. Amounts received from inflation protection or price protection agreements on a quarterly basis 6. All other compensation received for services under the contract 7. Identification of any compensation materially exceeding the quarterly estimate (5 percent or more, unless otherwise agreed upon with the plan) 8. Audit rights of the plan