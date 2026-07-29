2026 New York Consumer Products Legislation: Key Bills to Watch

The New York State Legislature has passed several consumer products bills that, if signed into law, may affect the manufacture, distribution, and sale of products in New York in the coming years. Collectively, these measures underscore the state’s continued emphasis on product regulation, transparency, and environmental policy.

This GT Alert highlights some of the key bills consumer products companies may want to watch.

A7875 – Enacts the “No Toxics Tent Act”

This bill would remove the mandate for flame retardant chemicals in recreational camping tents and children’s play tents intended for occupancy by fewer than 15 people.

A9026A – Relates to Baby Food and Infant Formula Testing and Disclosures

This bill would require manufacturers to regularly test baby food and infant formula for toxic heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury, publicly post the results online, and prohibit the sale of products that exceed applicable safety limits set by the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets.

S1239F – Enacts the “Food Safety and Chemical Disclosure Act”

This bill would ban the use of certain food additives (including Red Dye No. 3, potassium bromate, and propylparaben), restrict synthetic food dyes in schools, and require food manufacturers to disclose to the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets certain ingredients they classify as “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) but do not disclose to federal regulators.

S1280B – Relates to Labeling Requirements for Gas Stoves

This bill would require new gas stoves sold in the state to carry prominent warning labels informing consumers that gas stoves can emit pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, benzene, and formaldehyde that may pose health risks, includes enforcement authority for the NYS Department of State and Office of Attorney General, and includes penalties for noncompliance.

S7618B – Relates to Food Safety and Quality Date Labeling Requirements

This bill would standardize food date labels by requiring manufacturers to use clear terms such as “Use By” for safety-related dates and “Best If Used By” for quality-related dates, while prohibiting consumer-facing “Sell By” labels.

While the governor has until year-end to sign, veto, or seek amendments to these measures, affected businesses may wish to monitor developments, evaluate potential compliance obligations, and engage with policymakers regarding the practical implications for product innovation and supply chain operations.