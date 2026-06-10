2026 Midyear State and Local Minimum Wage Increases

Several state and local minimum wage rates will increase on July 1, 2026. This article provides the state and major locality minimum wage increases for mid-2026, along with related changes in the minimum cash wage for tipped employees where applicable. The new rates are listed in bold text below. (For rates that took effect earlier this year, see “2026 State and Major Locality Minimum Wage Updates.”)

Quick Hits

Multiple states and major localities across the United States will increase their minimum wage rates in the coming months.

Several jurisdictions are also raising the minimum cash wage for tipped workers.

PLEASE NOTE:

Jurisdictions that will not have—or have not announced—upcoming mid-year increases in their minimum wage rates are not included below.

This list includes several major localities with minimum wage rates that will increase in mid-2026. It is not exhaustive of all localities nationwide that may have a mid-year minimum wage rate change.

If a jurisdiction’s minimum cash wage for tipped workers is changing in mid-2026, it is included in the list below.

MID-2026 MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES (State and Major Localities)

All increases shown below will be effective on JULY 1, 2026, unless noted otherwise.

ALASKA

$13.00 to $14.00

CALIFORNIA

Berkeley

$19.18 to $19.61

Emeryville

$19.90 to $20.34

Los Angeles (City)

$17.87 to $18.42

Hotel Workers: $22.50 to $25.00

Los Angeles County (unincorporated areas)

$17.81 to $18.47

Malibu

$17.27 to $17.91

Pasadena

$18.04 to $18.57

San Diego—Hospitality Employers*

Hotels and Amusement Parks: $19.00

Event Centers: $21.06

*Rates established by Oct. 2025 Hospitality Minimum Wage Ordinance

No change to general minimum wage ($17.75)

San Francisco

$19.18 to $19.61

Santa Monica

$17.81 to $18.47

Hotels/businesses on hotel property: $22.50 to $25.00

West Hollywood

Hotel Employers: $20.22 to $20.87

No change to general (non-hotel employer) minimum wage ($20.25)

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

$17.95 to $18.40

$10.00 to $10.30 – TIPPED WORKERS

FLORIDA

$14.00 to $15.00 (effective September 30, 2026)

$10.98 to $11.98 (effective September 30, 2026) –TIPPED WORKERS

ILLINOIS

Chicago

$16.60 to $17.05

$12.62 to $12.96 –TIPPED WORKERS

Cook County

$15.00 to $15.40

$9.00 to $9.25 –TIPPED WORKERS

MARYLAND

Montgomery County

Employers with 51 or more employees:$17.65 to $18.00

Employers with 11–50 employees: $16.00 to $16.50

Employers with 10 or fewer employees: $15.50 to $15.95

MINNESOTA

Saint Paul

Large / Macro Businesses (101+ employees): $16.37 – no change

Small Businesses (6–100 employees): $15.00 to $16.37

Micro Businesses (5 or fewer employees): $13.25 to $14.25

OREGON

Standard Statewide Rate: $15.05 to $15.55

Portland Metro Employers (i.e., employers located within the “urban growth boundary of a metropolitan service district”): $16.30 to $16.80

Employers in Nonurban Counties: $14.05 to $14.55