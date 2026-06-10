2026 Midyear State and Local Minimum Wage Increases
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Several state and local minimum wage rates will increase on July 1, 2026. This article provides the state and major locality minimum wage increases for mid-2026, along with related changes in the minimum cash wage for tipped employees where applicable. The new rates are listed in bold text below. (For rates that took effect earlier this year, see “2026 State and Major Locality Minimum Wage Updates.”)

Quick Hits

  • Multiple states and major localities across the United States will increase their minimum wage rates in the coming months.
  • Several jurisdictions are also raising the minimum cash wage for tipped workers.

PLEASE NOTE:

  • Jurisdictions that will not have—or have not announced—upcoming mid-year increases in their minimum wage rates are not included below.
  • This list includes several major localities with minimum wage rates that will increase in mid-2026. It is not exhaustive of all localities nationwide that may have a mid-year minimum wage rate change.
  • If a jurisdiction’s minimum cash wage for tipped workers is changing in mid-2026, it is included in the list below.

MID-2026 MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES (State and Major Localities)

All increases shown below will be effective on JULY 1, 2026, unless noted otherwise.

ALASKA

$13.00 to $14.00

CALIFORNIA

Berkeley
 $19.18 to $19.61

Emeryville

$19.90 to $20.34

Los Angeles (City)
$17.87 to $18.42

Hotel Workers: $22.50 to $25.00

Los Angeles County (unincorporated areas)
$17.81 to $18.47

Malibu

$17.27 to $17.91

Pasadena
$18.04 to $18.57

San Diego—Hospitality Employers*

Hotels and Amusement Parks: $19.00

Event Centers: $21.06

*Rates established by Oct. 2025 Hospitality Minimum Wage Ordinance

No change to general minimum wage ($17.75)

San Francisco
$19.18 to $19.61

Santa Monica
$17.81 to $18.47

Hotels/businesses on hotel property: $22.50 to $25.00

West Hollywood

Hotel Employers: $20.22 to $20.87

No change to general (non-hotel employer) minimum wage ($20.25)

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

$17.95 to $18.40

$10.00 to $10.30 – TIPPED WORKERS

FLORIDA

$14.00 to $15.00 (effective September 30, 2026)

$10.98 to $11.98 (effective September 30, 2026) –TIPPED WORKERS

ILLINOIS

Chicago

$16.60 to $17.05

$12.62 to $12.96 TIPPED WORKERS

Cook County

$15.00 to $15.40

$9.00 to $9.25 TIPPED WORKERS

MARYLAND

Montgomery County

Employers with 51 or more employees:$17.65 to $18.00

Employers with 11–50 employees: $16.00 to $16.50

Employers with 10 or fewer employees: $15.50 to $15.95

MINNESOTA

Saint Paul

Large / Macro Businesses (101+ employees): $16.37 – no change

Small Businesses (6–100 employees): $15.00 to $16.37

Micro Businesses (5 or fewer employees): $13.25 to $14.25

OREGON

Standard Statewide Rate: $15.05 to $15.55

Portland Metro Employers (i.e., employers located within the “urban growth boundary of a metropolitan service district”): $16.30 to $16.80

Employers in Nonurban Counties: $14.05 to $14.55

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Certain personal property of Cubitac Corp. and Cabitac Corp
Published: 4 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Need a U.S. Visa Faster? New $750 Expedited Interview Option Launches on July 1
by: Jennifer M. Cofer
Federal Court Vacates $100,000 H-1B Fee Requirement
by: Marquita L. Capers
World Cup Comes to the United States, and So Do Workplace Safety Risks
by: Noel M. Hernandez , Zachary V. Zagger
Dissatisfaction Is Not Discrimination- Fourth Circuit Affirms Employer Discretion Over Reasonable Accommodations
by: Fiona W. Ong
Federal Court Vacates USCIS Benefits Hold Affecting Applicants From 39 Countries
by: Nicole Fink , Philip K. Sholts
Cross-Border Catch-Up- Automated Out— How Courts Are Ruling on AI-Driven Dismissals [Podcast]
by: Goli Rahimi , Patty Shapiro
Cal. Governor’s Executive Order Aims at Shielding Workers From AI Displacement
by: Danielle Ochs , Zachary V. Zagger
Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026- Effective Investigations in the Age of AI and Remote Work [Podcast]
by: Cynthia A. Bremer , Bethany S. Wagner
The Evolution of the ‘Global’ Noncompete Agreement: From Template to Strategy
by: Shirin Aboujawde
German Works Council Rights Apply to Domestic Sites With Foreign Headquarters
by: Bastian Sepp
EEOC Scales Back Federal EEO Reporting Requirements- What It Means for Private-Sector Employers
by: T. Scott Kelly , Nonnie L. Shivers
HHS Restructuring and New Enforcement Signal Increased Focus on Privacy, Security, and Health Plans
by: Stephanie A. Smithey , Stephen A. Riga
EEOC Issues New National Enforcement Plan for FY 2025-FY2029
by: Simone R.D. Francis , T. Scott Kelly

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 