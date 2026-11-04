2026 Midterm Election: Guide to the 120th Congress
Wednesday, November 4, 2026

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The 2026 midterm elections produced a historic win for Democrats who took control of the Senate and House. It was also a referendum on President Trump’s policies and on a Republican message that fell flat with voters concerned about affordability and perceived political corruption.

The Democrats flipped Senate seats in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas and will control the Senate with at least 54 senators (including independents who caucus with Democrats). At the time of this writing, there are still two races to be called in Mississippi and Alaska that could further increase the Democratic margin in the Senate.

The Democrats also won control of the House with at least 33 pick-ups in all parts of the country. Results in dozens of races are outstanding as votes are still being counted, but it appears the Democrats will have more than 250 members in the new Congress, a significant margin.

These results change the political dynamics for the remaining two years of the Trump Administration. The Democrats will have control of the legislative branch and can thwart the Administration’s priorities, conduct investigations, and advance their own legislative agenda. At the same time, President Trump and the Administration will continue to act through Executive Action and the President will be able to use his veto power to stop legislation that lacks bipartisan support. The central question is whether the partisan split in the federal government can produce progress on areas of common ground.

This comprehensive guide we prepared for the 2026 midterm elections summarizes the results and their impact on the 120th Congress that convenes in January of next year. Our Election Guide lists all new Members elected to Congress, updates the congressional delegations for each state, and analyzes the coming changes to the House and Senate committees by displaying updated committee rosters and new Democratic committee chairs.

Please click here to download the most up-to-date version of the guide. 

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

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