2026 Mid-Year Employment Law Updates
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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Throughout the first half of 2026, numerous state and local governments enacted or implemented new employment laws affecting employers nationwide. Click here for a non-exhaustive summary of key employment law updates effective in the middle of 2026.

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Current Public Notices

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PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: E-Commerce Distributor of Backup Power Equipment
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
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