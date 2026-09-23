2026 Mid-Year Employment Law Updates
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Throughout the first half of 2026, numerous state and local governments enacted or implemented new employment laws affecting employers nationwide. Click here for a non-exhaustive summary of key employment law updates effective in the middle of 2026.
Current Public Notices
Published: 22 September, 2026
Published: 21 September, 2026
Published: 17 September, 2026
Published: 17 September, 2026
Published: 11 September, 2026
Published: 9 September, 2026
Published: 9 September, 2026
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
Published: 12 August, 2026
Published: 4 August, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
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