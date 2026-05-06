2026 Maine Energy Storage Procurement Moves Forward on Accelerated Timeline
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) has advanced to the next phase of its competitive solicitation of energy storage capacity under 35-A M.R.S. § 10313.

Maine law requires DOER to initiate and conduct a competitive procurement in 2026 (P.L. 2025, Ch. 476, § A-18), and as of April 2026, the agency is actively seeking between 200 MW and 300 MW of new energy storage projects.

This solicitation represents a key step toward Maine’s statutory goal of deploying 400 MW of installed energy storage by 2030. This procurement contemplates projects interconnected at both the transmission and distribution levels.

Following the release of the Draft Request for Proposals (RFP) on March 27, 2026, the DOER held a public information webinar on April 16 to walk stakeholders through the eligibility requirements and evaluation criteria. The comment period on the draft RFP closed on April 20, 2026.

Looking ahead, the DOER has outlined an expedited timeline. After reviewing stakeholder comments, the agency intends to submit a final RFP to the Maine Public Utilities Commission for approval in the second quarter of 2026. Once approved, the final RFP will be issued in the third quarter, with proposal submissions and final project selections expected by the end of 2026.

©2026 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Pierce Atwood LLP

Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 27, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 26, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Please Read the Rules (and Other Good Advice): A Day With the Maine Supreme Judicial Court
by: Julia B. MacDonald , Nolan L. Reichl
Earth Day Reminder: Are Your Environmental Advertising Claims Compliant with the FTC's Green Guides?
by: Kasey Boucher Pierter , Madeleine A. Fenderson
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 20, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 19, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Dear Alaska: We Know Our Own Constitution, Thank You Very Much
by: Nolan L. Reichl
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 13, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 12, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
EPA Again Delays TSCA PFAS Reporting Deadlines
by: Lisa A. Gilbreath , Georgia M. Bolduc
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 6, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 5, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
New England Class Action Filings Reach Record Highs in 2025
by: Melanie A. Conroy , Gavin G. McCarthy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 30, 2026 (For the Week Ending March 29, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 23, 2026 (For the Week Ending March 22, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 16, 2026 (For the Week Ending March 15, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
My Big Fat Greek Divorce – The Collateral-Order Exception to the Final Judgment Rule
by: Nolan L. Reichl

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 