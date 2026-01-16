2026 HSR Merger Notification Thresholds & Fees Announced

Go-To Guide FTC raises merger notification thresholds, with initial reporting starting at $133.9 million, up from $126.4 million.

The updates also adjust the six-tier filing fee system, with fees now ranging from $35,000-$2,460,000 based on deal size.

FTC also updates limits on interlocking directorates.

The new filing thresholds apply to transactions closing on or after Feb. 15, 2026.

On Jan. 14, 2026, The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced revised thresholds and fees for premerger notifications under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act). The agency published the thresholds on Jan. 16, 2026. These changes include updated size-of-transaction thresholds for mergers and acquisitions, as well as increased filing fee tiers and fees for larger transactions, as required by the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022 (Fee Modernization Act).

Congress first amended the HSR Act in 2000 to require annual adjustments of notification thresholds based on the change in gross national product (GNP). The Fee Modernization Act replaced the prior three-tier filing fee system with corresponding transaction size thresholds with a six-tier filing fee system based on transaction value. The tiers set forth below are also adjusted annually based on GNP change. The fees within each tier increase annually based on the percentage change in the consumer price index, comparing the most recent fiscal year ending in September to the previous fiscal year.

The FTC also published revisions to the thresholds that trigger, under Section 8 of the Clayton Act, a prohibition preventing companies from having interlocking memberships on their corporate boards of directors. These revisions represent the annual adjustment of thresholds based on GNP changes.

Revised HSR Act Thresholds

The initial threshold for a HSR Act notification increases from $126.4 million to $133.9 million. For transactions valued between $133.9 million and $535.5 million (increased from $505.8 million), the size-of-person test continues to apply. That test makes the transaction reportable only if one party has sales or assets of at least $267.8 million (increased from $252.9 million) and the other party has sales or assets of at least $26.8 million (increased from $25.3 million). All transactions valued at more than $535.5 million are reportable regardless of party size.

The new thresholds apply to transactions closing on or after Feb. 15, 2026.

The following chart summarizes the threshold adjustments:

PRIOR THRESHOLD REVISED THRESHOLD Size-of-transaction test more than $126.4 million more than $133.9 million Size-of-person test $25.3 million/$252.9 million $26.8 million/$267.8 million Transaction value above which size-of-person test is inapplicable $505.8 million $535.5 million

The amendments will adjust all notification thresholds as follows:

NOTIFICATION LEVELS more than $50 million more than $133.9 million $100 million $267.8 million $500 million $1,339 million 25% of total outstanding shares worth more than $1 billion 25% of total outstanding shares worth more than $2.678 billion 50% of total outstanding shares worth more than $50 million 50% of total outstanding shares worth more than $133.9 million

These notification threshold adjustments also adjust upward thresholds applicable to certain exemptions, such as those involving the acquisition of foreign assets or voting securities of foreign issuers.

Revised HSR Filing Fee Thresholds

The chart below shows the new filing fee schedule, which applies to transactions filed on or after Feb. 16, 2026.

NEW FILING FEE LEVELS Size of Transaction* Fee** Less than $189.6 million $35,000 $189.6 million or greater, but less than $586.9 million $110,000 $586.9 million or greater, but less than $1.174 billion $275,000 $1.174 billion or greater, but less than $2.347 billion $440,000 $2.347 billion or greater, but less than $5.869 billion $875,000 $5.869 billion or greater $2,460,000

* Adjusted annually based on GNP.

** Adjusted annually when the CPI increases by more than 1% compared to the baseline CPI from Sept. 30, 2023.

Revised Section 8 Thresholds

The FTC also published revisions to the thresholds that trigger a prohibition preventing companies from having interlocking memberships on their corporate boards of directors under Section 8 of the Clayton Act. These revised thresholds take effect on Jan. 16, 2026.

Section 8 prohibits a “person,” which can include a corporation and its representatives, from serving as a director or officer of two “competing” corporations, unless one of the following exemptions applies:

either corporation has capital, surplus, and undivided profits of less than $54,402,000 (increased from $51,380,000);

the competitive sales of either corporation amount to less than $5,440,200 (increased from $5,138,000);

the competitive sales of either corporation amount to less than 2% of that corporation’s total sales; or

the competitive sales of each corporation amount to less than 4% of each corporation’s total sales.

“Competitive sales” means “the gross revenues for all products and services sold by one corporation in competition with the other, determined on the basis of annual gross revenues for such products and services in that corporation’s last completed fiscal year.” “Total sales” means “the gross revenues for all products and services sold by one corporation over that corporation’s last completed fiscal year.”