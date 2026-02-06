2025 California Proposition 65 Trends
Friday, February 6, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The proliferation of Prop 65 enforcement continues. Private enforcers issued over 5,000 notices of violation in 2025, with food, personal care, and apparel companies remaining the primary target of such enforcement.

The long-running titanium dioxide coordinated cases came to a conclusion this year with the California Eastern District Court holding that titanium dioxide cancer warnings in cosmetics violate First Amendment free speech rights. But private enforcers have continued to target cosmetics, filing over 100 lawsuits alleging exposures to diethanolamine (DEA) this year, which has resulted in another coordinated proceeding.

Claims relating to heavy metals in foods, beverages, and supplements – particularly lead and cadmium – remain widespread. And the plaintiff bar has also started to focus again on Bisphenol A (BPA) in foods, as well as trace levels of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) in beverages.

Hexavalent chromium and BPA claims continue against textile and apparel companies, with industry settlements on both chemicals in place. But a subset of the BPA cases appear headed for a 2026 trial.

Bisphenol S (BPS), which only became penalty eligible under Prop 65 at the end of 2024, constituted nearly one-fifth of the total notices issued in 2025. These notices allege BPS in thermal products such as receipt paper and thermal stickers/labels. Two enforcers have sued hundreds of companies on this topic. California regulators are also considering listing a class of bisphenols, p,p’-Bisphenols, in addition to the already listed BPS and BPA.

Between the significant enforcement activity concerning BPS and consideration of expanding the bisphenols listed, phenol regulation may be an important issue to track under Prop 65 in 2026.

Beyond the potential bisphenol listing, vinyl acetate was listed early this year, with enforcement potentially beginning in 2026. And future chemical listings may include isoeugenol and talc, because the International Agency on Cancer Research (IARC) has recently designated these chemicals as potential carcinogens. These new and possible chemical listings may have a wide range of impacts on the various regulated industries.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Big Law Redefined: Delaware Miniseries Episode 2 | Delaware as the Destination: Venue Choices & Patent Litigation Strategy [Podcast]
by: Benjamin Schladweiler , Joshua L. Raskin
German Federal Court of Justice Sets the Bar: New Evidence Standards When Limiting EU Freedoms in Civil Cases
by: Merlow Dunham
Outlook 2026: Mexico Environmental
by: Erick Hernández Gallego , Luis Jorge Akle Arronte
GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 69 | Oregon’s 2026 Legislative Session: Transportation Turbulence, Tax Conformity, and What’s Next [Podcast]
by: Nikki E. Dobay
CONSUMER COMPASS- Navigating the Consumer Products Legal Landscape [January 2026]
by: Giuseppe Bulgarini d’Elci , Keith Hammeran
UK Accedes to the CPTPP: Potential Impacts on Bilateral Investment Treaties
by: Clea Bigelow-Nuttall , Fernando Orrantia Dworak
Outlook 2026- Texas Health Care
by: Nicholas J. Diamond , Charles C. Dunham, IV
Outlook 2026- Mexico Labor & Employment
by: Leslie Palma , Jorge Andazola
SEC Issues Guidance on Applying Federal Securities Laws to Tokenized Securities
by: Rebecca G. DiStefano , Barbara A. Jones
UAE Commercial Companies Law Amendments- Practical Corporate Structuring and M&A Considerations
by: Chadi Salloum
New Jersey Expands Family Leave Act Coverage
by: Raquel S. Lord , Wendy D. Choi
No Capital, No Claim: Chapter 93A Rejected in Kirby v. Mousis
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Trump Signs Executive Order on Institutional Investors and Single-Family Home Purchases
by: Ashley Aten , Bud Doxey, Jr.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 