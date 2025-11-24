$1.4 Million Settlement for California Privacy Violation- What the Jam City Settlement Means for CCPA Enforcement
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Jam City, Inc., a prominent mobile gaming company behind popular franchises such as Harry Potter and Frozen, has agreed to pay $1.4 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it violated the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) by failing to provide adequate privacy opt-out mechanisms for its users. This resolution, announced by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, marks the second-largest CCPA enforcement penalty in the state’s history.

According to the complaint, here are the key allegations against Jam City:

  1. Failure to Offer In-App Opt-Outs for Data Sale/Sharing
    • The complaint alleges that Jam City develops free-to-play mobile games that earn revenue by sharing user data for advertising, but did not include required opt-out links or settings in any of its 21 mobile apps. Only one app had a nominal “Data Privacy” control, which was described as unclear and noncompliant with CCPA requirements.
  2. Sale and Sharing of Minors’ Data Without Affirmative Consent
    • Jam City’s games use “age gates” to identify users under 16, in line with CCPA protections for minors. However, the complaint alleges that for six of its games, Jam City only provided enhanced child privacy protections for users under 13, and failed to implement opt-in consent requirements for teens between 13 and 16, resulting in inappropriate sharing or sale of their data.

The suit sought injunctions and penalties under the CCPA (Civil Code §§ 1798.100 et seq.) for both general privacy failings and specific violations relating to minors (§ 1798.120 and associated regulations). Jam City was additionally accused of engaging in unfair competition under California’s Business and Professions Code § 17200. The state requested statutory damages of up to $2,663 per CCPA violation (or $7,988 for intentional or minor-related violations) and $2,500 per violation under the unfair competition statute.

The key settlement terms included the following:

  • Monetary Penalty: Jam City will pay $1.4 million in civil penalties, one of the largest CCPA settlements to date.
  • Privacy Practice Changes: The company must implement clear and accessible opt-out mechanisms for data sale and sharing across all of its apps and platforms.
  • Special Protections for Children’s Data: Jam City must not sell or share data from users under 16 without affirmative consent. The complaint highlights the significance of compliance for users between ages 13 and 16, not just those under 13.
  • Compliance Obligations: The settlement mandates robust compliance training and periodic public reporting of CCPA measures for oversight.

The Jam City case is a stark reminder that:

  • CCPA opt-out rights must be readily accessible and actionable within mobile apps, not just via privacy policies or external links.
  • Businesses must vigilantly comply with enhanced CCPA protections for minors, especially for teens aged 13 to 16.
  • California regulators are willing to pursue substantial penalties and broad injunctive relief for noncompliance.
Copyright © 2025 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JAIAJ Winding Way, LLC
Published: 21 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Microplastics Inc
Published: 19 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 20 Constitution BSD LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Contractor Sales & Services, LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SKJ, LLC AND TRYON & GORMAN, LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tekton Artesian Springs LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 JENNIFER LANE CORP.
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN WESTERN CATTLE COMPANY LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

North Carolina + Utah Governors Launch Bipartisan AI Task Force
by: Linn F. Freedman
Website Tracking Lawsuits- What Restaurants and Hospitality Businesses Need to Know
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Navigating Website Privacy Risks in California- CIPA Tracker Claims, TCPA Marketing, CCPA Compliance, and Why Arbitration in Your Terms Matter
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
HBO Max Users’ Privacy Claims Divided Between Arbitration Providers
by: Roma Patel
DOJ Subpoena for Patient Records from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Blocked by Federal Court
by: Linn F. Freedman
EPA Proposes New Clean Water Act Definition of “Waters of the United States”
by: Robert S. Melvin , Emily C. Deans
CMS Adds New Requirements to Hospital Price Transparency Reporting
by: Nathaniel T. Arden
Update on Processing of Telehealth Claims Impacted During the Government Shutdown
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
Ninth Circuit Says Post-Removal Amendment Deleting Class Allegations Destroys Federal Jurisdiction Under CAFA
by: Wystan M. Ackerman
Privacy Tip #468 – KnowBe4 Detects Phishing Campaign Targeting Microsoft 365 Users
by: Linn F. Freedman
HHS Aligns Part 2 Program Confidentiality Rules with HIPAA Standards
by: Roma Patel
Cole v. Quest Diagnostics: The Third Circuit Weighs in on Pixels, Privacy, and Medical Data
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Akira Ransomware Continues to Hit Hard
by: Linn F. Freedman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 