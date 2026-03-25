11th Circuit Holds that Florida Ban on Cultivated Meat Not Preempted
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a March 23rd order (Law360 subscription required) that Florida law SB 1084, which bans the sale and manufacture of cultivated meat, was not preempted by the federal Poultry Products Inspection Act (PPIA). We have previously blogged about this lawsuit which was initiated by Upside Foods. 
  • The 11th Circuit’s opinion is largely devoted to several preliminary issues that the Court had to address before reaching the question of whether the PPIA preempts SB 1084. For example, Upside Foods’s appeal was from an order granting a preliminary injunction, but Upside Foods had since filed an amended complaint which was dismissed. The 11th Circuit held that neither the filing of the amended complaint nor the dismissal rendered the appeal moot. The Court also rejected the argument that Upside Foods could not bring the action because the PPIA has no private right of action. The Court held that the action did not seek to enforce the PPIA, but instead was a constitutional defense that sought to stop enforcement of a state law.
  • With respect to the merits (beginning on p. 23/33), the Court held the following:
    • SB 1084 was not preempted by the “facilities provision” in the PPIA which preempts state laws imposing different or additional requirements “with respect to premises, facilities and operations of any official establishment.” The Court read the language of the PPIA to only preempt laws “with a direct relationship to the onsite operations of a poultry processor,” and it found the relationship between an end-product ban and facilities operations to be incidental. The law did not “tell facilities how to handle or process” their product. 
    • SB 1084 was not preempted by the “ingredients provision” of the PPIA, which preempts state laws imposing different or additional “ingredient requirements…with respect to articles prepared at any official establishment.” The Court held that cultivated meat was an end-product and not an ingredient.
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

FDA Publishes Annual Report Highlighting Outbreak Trends
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Extends Comment Deadline for Gluten RFI
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
100% Apple Juice Lawsuit Moves Forward
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Industry Groups Challenge Constitutionality of California’s “Truth in Labeling” Law
by: Sheila A. Millar , Antonia Stamenova-Dancheva
New Executive Order Adds to Growing ﻿Uncertainty Surrounding “Made in the USA” Claims
by: Sheila A. Millar , Antonia Stamenova-Dancheva
India Proposes New Definitions for FCMs and Food Packaging
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
How FDA Can Better Align Its Draft Guidance on Flavored ENDS with the Tobacco Control Act’s APPH Mandate
by: Azim Chowdhury
TTB Releases Low and No Alcohol Beverage Guidance
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Industry Group Challenges Prop. 65 DEA Warning in First Amendment Suit
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
USDA Grants More Waivers to Restrict SNAP Purchases
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Absence of Artificial Preservatives Claims in Dog Food
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Executive Order Targets “Made in America” Claims
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
UK to Realign its Food-Contact and Other Food-Related Legislation with the EU
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 