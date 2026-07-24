$10MM DOWN THE DRAIN- Court Grants Final Approval to Gen Digital’s $9,950,000 TCPA Settlement Disaster

Gen Digital was just hammered in a TCPA class action settlement to the tune of nearly $10MM– with over $3.3MM going to the plaintiff’s lawyers.

In Jackson v. Gen Digital, 2026 WL 2052012 (D. Az July 14, 2026) the plaintiff sued alleging receipt of wrong number prerecorded calls regarding LifeLock products.

Plaintiff went off and retained Mr. Number One– Mike Greenwald– who is probably the most dangerous man in the TCPAWorld.

Greenwald teamed up with the Wolf– Anthony Paronich–and they absolutely smoked Gen Digital’s outmatched defense lawyers. Eesh. (In fairness though Greenwald and Paronich together are a hell of a combo to deal with).

As a result Gen Digital had to cry uncle and open up their wallet to the tune of nearly $10MM– $9.95MM to be precise. But hey. at least it didn’t hit 8 figures right?

The class included:

All persons throughout the United States (1) to whom Gen Digital Inc. placed, or caused to be placed,

a call regarding a LifeLock or Norton account, (2) directed to a telephone number assigned to a cellular

telephone service, but not assigned to a person who has or had a LifeLock or Norton account with Gen

Digital Inc., (3) in connection with which Gen Digital Inc. used or caused to be used an artificial or

prerecorded voice, (4) from February 19, 2021 to October 30, 2025.