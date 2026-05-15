$103 Million “Thermonuclear” Age Discrimination Verdict Overturned In Los Angeles
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In a welcome reminder that eye-popping punitive damage awards still face meaningful judicial scrutiny, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has struck down an $83 million punitive damages award that was entered against Liberty Mutual in Slagel v. Liberty Mut. Ins. Co. However, the court left intact a $20 million award for emotional distress damages associated with alleged age discrimination and harassment.

The case was tried before a downtown Los Angeles jury late last year, and, as is so often the case, despite the fact the employee suffered no monetary damages in the form of lost wages or benefits, the jury awarded her $20 million for alleged past and future emotional distress damages.

After the trial, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jon Takasugi concluded that the record simply did not support a finding of “malice, oppression, or fraud” sufficient to sustain punitive damages against the employer. In so doing, the court emphasized several points:

  • The absence of physical assault or trauma to the employee;
  • Evidence that Liberty promptly investigated the employee’s complaint and took steps to improve employee morale;
  • The employee’s relatively quick reemployment; and
  • The lack of proof that any managing agent of Liberty had engaged in “intentional malice, trickery, or deceit.”

The court questioned the alleged workplace conduct underlying the punitive damages award, observing that even if, for example, a supervisor occasionally failed to say “good morning” to the employee or gave younger employees preferential recognition of their accomplishments—a few of the allegedly “discriminatory” incidents that the employee testified about—such benign behavior was hardly “despicable,” “vile,” or “contemptible.”

Perhaps most strikingly, the court recognized the sheer excessiveness of an $83 million punitive damages award stacked atop an already substantial award for emotional distress damages; in fact, the Judge cited the Los Angeles Times article that described the verdict as “the largest age discrimination verdict in U.S. history.” The Judge concluded that the 4.15-to-1 ratio of punitive to compensatory damages was “grossly excessive” and struck the entire punitive damages award. The takeaway? Runaway California juries routinely award lottery-sized verdicts to individual employees—and the only protection employers can hope for comes in the form of a vigilant judge or, even better, an arbitrator available to those employers wise enough to have their employees sign arbitration agreements.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

Private Market Talks: Investing in an Uncertain Market with CVC’s Lorne Somerville [Podcast]
by: Howard J Beber
SEC Expected to Propose Trading in Tokenized, Phantom Public Company Common Stock
by: Frank Zarb , Louis Rambo
Back in Business? The IRS Revives “Significant Issue” Rulings for Corporate Transactions
by: Laura Gavioli , Martin T Hamilton
2025 SEC Enforcement Results – Takeaways for Fund Managers
by: Joshua M. Newville , Robert Pommer
DOL Makes It Official- 2024 Overtime Rule Is Gone
by: Allan S Bloom
SOX Whistleblower Claim Survives Summary Judgment Despite No Explicit Allegation of Fraud
by: Steven J Pearlman , Hayden F. Bashinski
Florida’s New DEI Ban for Local Governments: What Contractors and Vendors Need to Know
by: Guy Brenner , Jurate Schwartz
Agencies Open the Door to Offering Fertility Coverage as Limited Excepted Benefit
by: Jennifer Rigterink
False Claims Act Roundup Series- Q1 2026 – Increased Government Enforcement Efforts and Circuit Court Developments
by: G. Patrick Regan , Vinay Kohli
In Liberty Global, the Tenth Circuit Leaves Taxpayers with an Opinion with Unresolved Questions
by: Laura Gavioli , Richard M. Corn
Major Developments Put Colorado’s AI Law on Ice Ahead of Implementation
by: Guy Brenner , Justin Chuang
Court of Appeal Confirms Genuine EBT Loans not Taxable as Earnings (Pre-Disguised Remuneration Rules)
by: Daniella Abel , Robert Gaut
SEC Proposes Optional Semi-Annual Reporting Regime
by: Frank Zarb , Louis Rambo

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 