100ish% AVOCADO OIL: Complaint Alleges that Chosen Foods, LLC Deceptively Labels its Products as Made With 100% Avocado Oil.

Hi CIPA World! I’m popping in to share a complaint that was just filed by Plaintiff Nancy Zeldin against Defendant Chosen Foods, LLC (“Chosen Foods”) on September 28, 2026 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. Zeldin v. Chosen Foods LLC, 3:26CV05565.

This is a class action brought on behalf of consumers who purchased products labeled and advertised as “made with 100% pure avocado oil” from Chosen Foods. The complaint alleges that Chosen Foods has been selling products containing seed oils despite labeling their products as being made with 100% avocado oil. It further alleges that Chosen Food’s misrepresentations constitute false and deceptive advertising, which takes advantage of the demand for healthy alternatives to seed oils.

The class is defined as:

All persons within the United States who purchased any of the Products within the applicable statute of limitations period through the date of judgment or until the conduct alleged ceases (“Class Period”).

There is also a sub-class made up of:

All persons within the State of Arizona who purchased any of the Products during the Class Period.

As for the specific claims, the Complaint includes:

Count 1: Violations of the California Unfair Competition Law Cal. Business & Professions Code §§ 17200, et seq.

Count 2: Violations of the California False Advertising Law Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 17500 & 17501 et seq.

Count 3: Violations of the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act Cal. Civ. Code §§ 1750, et seq.

Count 4: Violations of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act A.R.S. §§ 44-1521, et. seq. On Behalf of Plaintiff and the Arizona Subclass